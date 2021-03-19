COVID-19 cases continue to decline, but SC health officials warn another surge could happen

Just because new COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining in South Carolina and an increasing number of residents are getting a vaccine, the possibility of another wave of coronavirus disease has health officials on guard.

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said despite nine weeks of a "continuing downward trend," she is concerned about cases rising after the Easter and Passover holidays, as well as spring breaks from school.

"We're worried about an uptick," she said. "We've come so far and we just would hate to lose the gains we've accomplished up to today."

During the past year, cases have sharply risen following holidays in South Carolina and everywhere else.

The more people become vaccinated, the fewer new cases the state will see, Kelly added. As of March 17, about 547,000 South Carolinians had completed their vaccinations.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 603 confirmed, 306 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 457,898 confirmed, 80,903 probable.

Percent positive: 3.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 25 confirmed, 4 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,920 confirmed, 1,046 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of March 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (97), Richland County (74) and Spartanburg County (55) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 28 new cases on March 19, while Berkeley had 21 and Dorchester had 24.

Deaths

Six of the new confirmed deaths reported were people age 35 to 64 and 19 were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 570 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 19, 137 were in the ICU and 72 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Though the prevalence of COVID-19 in South Carolina is consistently declining, disease researchers are increasingly concerned about "long COVID," loosely defined as cases where someone doesn't recover from the illness within a few weeks.

"Information is still emerging on long COVID," Kelly, of DHEC, said. "We're seeing more cases than we initially anticipated."

She said some of the symptoms that can persist range from "peculiar" — such as the loss of taste or smell — to "concerning" — like shortness of breath.

There is no specific diagnostic test to confirm long COVID, Kelly added. Meanwhile, the National Institutes of Health announced an initiative in late February to further study the condition.