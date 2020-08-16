COVID-19 cases and deaths decline in Horry County this week

Cases of the coronavirus and virus-related deaths declined in Horry County this week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reports 235 new cases and 11 coronavirus-related deaths in Horry County over the past seven days, down from more than 400 cases and 22 deaths last week.

Horry County's cases increased by 26 on Sunday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 8,828 countywide. DHEC reports 162 deaths in Horry County due to the coronavirus.

Georgetown County's cases climbed by 13, bringing the county's total to 1,532. Last week, the county had one death but accumulated six confirmed deaths this week. There have been 25 coronavirus deaths reported in Georgetown County.

South Carolina announced 537 new coronavirus cases and nine confirmed deaths bringing the total 105,466 and 2,165 deaths. The nine deaths were reported from Charleston, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Orangeburg and Richland.

In Horry, hospitals beds were at 75.9 percent capacity while Georgetown remains at 100 percent.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,444.16

Horry: 2,493.21

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.1%

Horry: 7.7%

Probable cases

Georgetown: 3

Horry: 37

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 7