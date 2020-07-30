Courts, state buildings to require face masks; SC wants to double testing as deaths climb

Courthouses across South Carolina will require anyone entering to wear face masks in the fight against the coronavirus.
Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty issued the order on Thursday, saying "the number of COVID-19 infections in South Carolina is rapidly increasing and has reached an alarming positive test rate."
"In order to protect the health and safety of members of the public and judicial staff, and in order to maintain the operation of the South Carolina Unified Judicial System," he wrote in a court order, "I find it now necessary to issue this Order to effectuate a statewide mandate requiring a mask or other facial covering in county and municipal courthouses statewide."
Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered all state government buildings to require masks.
The moves come as over 1,600 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday.
South Carolina has administered over 745,000 coronavirus tests, and state officials are increasing testing sites throughout the state as confirmed cases plateau but deaths continue to climb.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in May it try to test at least 2 percent of the state's population each month. After swabbing over 5 percent of residents statewide in July, Dr. Joan Duwve, the state's public health director, said she'd like to see at least 10 percent of South Carolinians tested each month.
In August, each of the Palmetto State's 46 counties will have at least one testing site available each week.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,636
Total number of cases in S.C.: 87,117, plus 455 probable cases
Number of new deaths reported: 48
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,599, plus 72 probable deaths
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,563
Percent of tests that were positive: 21.5 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 745,198
Which areas are hardest hit?
Richland County led the state in new cases reported on Thursday with 203 positive tests. Greenville followed with 138 new cases and Charleston logged 125.
What's happening in the tri-county region?
In addition to the 125 Charleston County residents who tested positive, 47 Berkeley residents and 46 Dorchester residents had confirmed cases on Thursday.
Deaths
Of the 48 deaths confirmed on Thursday, 10 were 35 to 64 years old, and 38 were over 65. They lived in Abbeville, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Clarendon, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.
Officials are working to confirm whether eight other victims — patients from Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Georgetown, Greenville, Jasper and York counties — had COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
As hospitals transition to a new federal reporting system, DHEC warns that not all the beds counted by the TeleTracking program can be used for adult COVID-19 patients.
On Thursday, a total of 1,563 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including 389 in ICU beds and 245 on ventilators.
What do experts say?
As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing.
Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.