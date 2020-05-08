You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

County sues Folly Beach over coronavirus roadblocks

  • Updated
Coronavirus (copy)
Buy Now

Visitors flocked to Folly Beach in late March after Folly Beach City Council rolled back its ban on beach access. The crowds soon prompted Folly to reinstate its check points. Friday. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/Staff

Charleston County filed a lawsuit against Folly Beach on Friday, saying the city's restrictions on beach access and short-term rentals violate statewide coronavirus directives.

Since Gov. Henry McMaster canceled an executive order closing beach access on April 20, coastal communities have varied in how they enforce social distancing.

The city of Folly Beach briefly reopened, but a flood of visitors and protesting residents prompted City Council to resurrect roadblocks later that day. Currently, roadside checkpoints for non-residents are in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said he'd been working with County Chairman Elliot Summey and on Friday morning shared a reopening proposal that City Council planned to vote on Monday.

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Summey had threatened the lawsuit Tuesday, to which Goodwin replied: "Take your legal action."

Goodwin said he'd hoped to roll back roadblocks Monday, then fully reopen the beach for socially distant exercise by the weekend. Short-term rentals are set to resume Tuesday.

"It's a shame they felt like they had to do it," Goodwin said. "They're not working with us ... it's just really aggravating.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News