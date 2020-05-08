County sues Folly Beach over coronavirus roadblocks

Charleston County filed a lawsuit against Folly Beach on Friday, saying the city's restrictions on beach access and short-term rentals violate statewide coronavirus directives.

Since Gov. Henry McMaster canceled an executive order closing beach access on April 20, coastal communities have varied in how they enforce social distancing.

The city of Folly Beach briefly reopened, but a flood of visitors and protesting residents prompted City Council to resurrect roadblocks later that day. Currently, roadside checkpoints for non-residents are in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said he'd been working with County Chairman Elliot Summey and on Friday morning shared a reopening proposal that City Council planned to vote on Monday.

Summey had threatened the lawsuit Tuesday, to which Goodwin replied: "Take your legal action."

Goodwin said he'd hoped to roll back roadblocks Monday, then fully reopen the beach for socially distant exercise by the weekend. Short-term rentals are set to resume Tuesday.

"It's a shame they felt like they had to do it," Goodwin said. "They're not working with us ... it's just really aggravating.