You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Costco to require face masks on all customers starting Monday

Costco
Buy Now

Customers at the West Ashley Costco Wholesale lined the sidewalk and parking lot as they waited to get into the store in early April. On Monday, they will be required to wear a mask to enter the big-box store. Brad Nettles/ Staff

In the constantly changing response by retailers and grocery stores to the novel coronavirus, membership club store Costco Wholesale will require all customers and employees to wear face masks, starting Monday.

It's the first major retailer to require face coverings on shoppers, and they must cover the mouth and nose at all times while people are at the store.

The new requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.

"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing," the Issaquah, Wash.-based company said in a statement.

On Monday, Costco also will return to normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Costco operates two stores in the Greater Charleston area in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News