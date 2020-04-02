Costco further curbs foot traffic in its stores, including 6 in SC

Three will be a crowd at Costco as of later this week, according to the bulk merchandiser's latest response to the coronavius pandemic.

The retail giant said it will allow no more than two shoppers who share a membership card into its stores starting Friday.

"This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts," the company said on its website.

Shoppers have been flocking to Costco and other mass retailers to stock up on basic necessities and other goods in recent weeks, as the coronavirus crisis has escalated in the U.S.

The Kirkland, Wash.-based chain already has been controlling the number of customers it allows inside its U.S. stores at peak times.

Also, Costco has been limiting purchases on some goods to discourage hoarding, and it's placed restrictions on returns of high-demand products, such as toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer.

In addition, the company has temporarily shortened it weekday hours by closing its U.S. stores at 6:30 p.m.

Costco has six South Carolina locations, in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg.