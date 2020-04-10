Coronavirus wipes out church tearoom season in Charleston, save for 3 quiet days in March

To the list of springtime Charleston food rituals undercut by the coronavirus, you can add church tearooms. But the entry deserves an asterisk.

“We were able to open (for) three days and response was good,” says Leigh Smalley, spokeswoman for Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, the West Ashley church credited with originating the local tearoom tradition. The Anglican church in the 1940s sold sandwiches to sightseers to fund its repair projects.

According to Smalley, about 150 people turned out for tearoom classics including shrimp paste, okra soup, orange congealed salad and Huguenot torte before gathering restrictions forced the church to close on March 19.

Over the same time frame, the tearoom would typically draw 600 patrons.

Tearooms are significant fundraisers for churches. Grace Church Cathedral last year raised $100,000 for local charitable causes.

Grace Church Cathedral’s popular tearoom coincides with Spoleto Festival USA, which on March 24 was called off. The church last week informed members that the tearoom this year will instead be matched with the Preservation Society of Charleston's Fall Tours, although it will be offered in a "modified" format during its Oct. 19-27 run.

The tearoom "will have quarts of soups and items such as chicken salad, pimento cheese, and whole desserts for sale in Hanahan Hall," spokesman Chris Prohaska wrote. "There will be no individual meals or drinks served, just quarts 'to go.'"

Prohaska added that the decision could be revisited "depending on the behavior of the COVID-19 virus, but we feel a strong commitment to continue funding our grant recipients as much as possible."

But church tearooms with earlier start dates had little choice but to cancel outright. St. Philip’s Church and Second Presbyterian Church both nixed their annual events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Next year, for sure!” Catherine Ray of St. Philip's vowed via email.

At Second Presbyterian, though, Suzann Lilienthal says rescheduling is still under consideration. And Smalley hopes Old St. Andrew's might still be able to finish what it started.

“We are brainstorming to see if it will be possible to open for one week when this current situation moves on,” she says.