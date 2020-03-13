Coronavirus threat has South Carolina high school sports in limbo

The spring sports season for South Carolina high schools is in limbo as state leaders try to gauge the impact of the coronavirus.

The NCAA effectively shut down college sports on Thursday, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as well as spring sports championships.

The S.C. Independent Schools Association, which oversees athletics in the state's private schools, has suspended competition for a period of three weeks, beginning on Sunday and extending through April 3. Schools will not close and spring sports teams will be allowed to practice during the period.

“Basically we didn’t feel comfortable having community A competing with community B and not knowing the risks involved,” SCISA athletic director Michael Fanning said. “We will revisit this in a week or 10 days, depending on the virus and what health officials tell us. If the situation improves, we will start playing games again, or it could be extended. Right now, it’s wait and see but we think this is a safe way to go.”

Fanning said the decision to allow teams to practice will benefit the athletes, should competition resume sometime this spring.

The executive committee of the S.C. High School League, which governs public school athletics, had a conference call on Thursday and decided to continue competition at least through the weekend. The committee decided to postpone any decision until a superintendents' conference call scheduled for March 16.

Once the superintendents discuss the situation, the SCHSL executive committee will reconvene via conference call to determine any changes to the spring sports season for member schools.

“The committee is weighing all aspects of the virus as well as school operations and extracurricular activities to include athletics,” said commissioner Jerome Singleton. “We are in regular contact with (the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control) and the SCHSL sports medicine advisory committee, which is comprised of health and medical professionals from across the state.”

Porter-Gaud athletic director Larry Salley said he believes SCISA made the right call.

“The practice field is an extension of the classroom in that these kids are together all day,” Salley said. “I think the concern now is the gathering of people at events, at the concession stands, etc. This way the athletes can stay in playing shape if they resume play at some point.”

Porter-Gaud and First Baptist will be on spring break starting March 23 and there were few athletic contests scheduled during that week anyway.

“As long as school is open for classes our teams will be able to practice, and it’s optional,” First Baptist athletic director Graham Haley said. “Everyone in SCISA is in the same boat so we’re all just trying to do what we can to keep things moving forward.”

Salley and Haley agreed that revising the schedules, should teams return to competition, will be the biggest challenge going forward. One option would be to cancel all non-region games and try to complete the region schedules. The start of the state playoffs would likely be pushed back a week or two.