Coronavirus supplies will help give schools a kick-start to in-person learning

Hand sanitizer, face masks and gloves are on their way to schools across South Carolina after the S.C. Education Department agreed to purchase and distribute $33 million in personal protective equipment and supplies to each of the 80 school districts.

Superintendent Molly Spearman said the goal is to use the equipment and supplies to help migrate schools back to in-person learning as soon as possible.

“With the 2020-21 school year well underway, it is critical that teachers and schools have the supplies needed to ensure face to face instruction can continue to be carried out as safely as possible,” Spearman said in a news release. “This statewide order will not only ensure that face to face operations can be maintained for the foreseeable future but will also provide the necessary resources to phase in additional face to face learning as health and safety conditions allow.”

The S.C. General Assembly helped the Education Department by allocating unused Coronavirus Relief Funds for the purchases.

Among the items purchased are:

597,585 adult and student reusable cloth face masks

2.7 million disposable adult and student face masks

108,476 boxes of gloves

331,913 nurse gowns

606,473 cases of disinfectant wipes

41,474 gallons of hand sanitizer, plus tens of thousands of bottles

1,746 backpack sprayers.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 629, which is 298 percent more than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 152,963

New deaths reported: 14

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,371

Hospitalized patients: 745

Total tests in S.C.: 1,655,741

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 10.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Tuesday were Horry, 86; Greenville, 78; and Richland, 52.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 23 new cases, Berkeley had 6 and Dorchester had 23.

There were no new tri-county deaths reported on Tuesday.

Deaths

Of the 14 deaths reported on Tuesday, eight were among elderly patients aged 65 or older and five were middle-aged, defined as 35 to 64 years old. One was a young adult, aged 18 to 34. They lived in Anderson, Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Marion, Newberry and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 745 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Tuesday, DHEC said 201 were in intensive care with 90 on ventilators.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 9,597 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 6,304 residents and 3,293 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,370 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 22 percent. Twenty-six workers also have died. Together, they account for 41 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Tuesday shows.

The virus has been found in 390 facilities. There are active outbreaks at 129 of them.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those unable to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 110 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and 299 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

Flu shots are available at multiple locations across the state, including certain DHEC public health offices, pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices and other locations.

To see if your local DHEC public health office offers the flu shot and to schedule an appointment, visit DHEC's Public Health Clinics page or call 855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment.