Coronavirus stalled South Carolina judicial reforms, but lawmakers still 'optimistic'

COLUMBIA — After critical questions were raised about how South Carolina selects and oversees its judges, it looked for weeks like proposals to reform those systems would receive serious consideration from a legislature that has turned aside similar efforts in the past.

That movement came to a halt, along with much of the rest of the state’s proposed legislation, when the coronavirus forced lawmakers to shut down this year’s legislative session in March.

But the lawmakers who drafted the judicial reforms said their measures aren’t dead.

That includes a proposal in the House of Representatives for an oversight panel to review the two South Carolina agencies that screen and police the state’s judges. And in the upper chamber, Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican, said his proposal to boost the legal acumen of the state’s magistrate judges has resonated with his colleagues.

Among the reforms Davis first proposed in December were requirements to increase the legal training for magistrates, many of whom do not have a law license, and add protections for criminal defendants who appear before the judges.

“That particular piece I know has traction,” Davis told The Post and Courier.

He said he was expecting to get a Senate hearing on his bill before the outbreak shut down the session.

“I think we’ll get something substantial next session,” he added.

Rep. Tommy Stringer, a Greer Republican, was making his own push toward reform this session in the House. He requested the Legislative Audit Council conduct a probe into the state’s judicial screening panel and the Commission on Judicial Conduct, which polices judges.

That discussion was placed on a House agenda for the end of March but is now rescheduled indefinitely.

Both the House and Senate reforms were drafted in the wake of a joint reporting project last year by The Post and Courier and ProPublica.

The news organizations exposed the state’s cloaked system of judicial oversight that has allowed the state’s judges to escape virtually any scrutiny despite more than 1,000 ethics complaints filed against them over the years.

In an examination of the state’s magistrates’ court, additional reporting revealed how politics and flawed oversight provided fertile ground for incompetence and corruption on the bench.

That report, published in November, revealed that South Carolina’s roughly 320 magistrates handle hundreds of thousands of cases each year but about three-quarters of the judges are not lawyers.

To qualify for their positions, they need only to have a four-year degree and pass basic competency exams, the news organizations found.

Before taking the bench, magistrates must complete 57 hours of classroom training. By comparison, the state mandates 1,500 hours of training for its barbers.

When those revelations came to light, the calls for reforms came almost immediately.

Davis called for more hours of required magistrate legal training. And in another measure that legal scholars point to as a key protection, his bill would also grant anyone sentenced to jail by a non-lawyer magistrate the right to request a new trial before a lawyer judge.

He pointed to the newspaper’s reporting as a catalyst for the reforms.

“Inertia sets in at the Statehouse, but once you overcome the inertia, things start to move,” Davis said.

Even though nothing is moving through the Statehouse now, he expects the discussions to pick back up when the legislative session resumes — whenever that may be.

“I’m optimistic about it,” Davis said.