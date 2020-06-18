Coronavirus restrictions in place for James Island Yacht Club regatta this weekend

It won’t be the same regatta sailing enthusiasts have come to expect.

Spectators at the James Island Yacht Club won't be flocking in and out of the building to grab food and socialize.

But Matt Watson, the chairman of the club’s 64th annual regatta, is just happy they're able to have their event, albeit with limitations due to the coronavirus.

“We’ve had to implement several restrictions, so it’s going to be a little different,” Watson said. “But our members are excited to get out of the house and the sailors are definitely ready to compete.”

The James Island Yacht Club regatta will run Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. About 120 boats are expected to compete, roughly the same amount as past years.

To that point, Watson said there won’t be too many changes in terms of sailing. Officials will space competitors out more than usual to ensure social distancing, and registration was all done online instead of in-person.

Club members have already seen alterations to stave off any potential spread of COVID-19, with more to come. For starters, everyone is encouraged to wear masks and use hand sanitizer during the weekend event.

Volunteers will receive temperature checks and the inside of the club will be off-limits during the regatta. The captain’s meeting on Friday will be held via Zoom, as will the award ceremony after the sailing is completed on Sunday.

Activities throughout the week leading up to Saturday were canceled. They included live music and food trucks at the yacht club.

Watson said they’ve spoken to other yacht clubs in the area, which are also expected to have their annual events. He said those clubs are encouraged by James Island kicking off the local regatta season on Father’s Day weekend, just as it has every year.

“We’re very cognizant of what’s going on, and so we’re trying to maintain the highest level of safety while still putting on our regatta,” Watson said.