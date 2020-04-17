Coronavirus pandemic will cost Charleston tourism more than $1B in 2 months

For the last decade, growth has almost become a given for Charleston's tourism sector. Every spring, an analysis of the previous year has shown more visitors flocked to the Holy City than ever before.

Based on new estimates this week from the College of Charleston, that was true again in 2019: A record 7.43 million people visited the region, generating $9.7 billion in economic impact.

But, with the industry now in the midst of an unprecedented slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it's clear 2020 won't continue that trend.

The college has estimated Charleston's tourism sector will take another major hit in the next month, this time to the tune of about $512 million. That's on the heels of an estimated $523 million loss for the industry over the last four weeks.

"Looking back, it seems like that forecast was pretty on point," said Daniel Guttentag, the director of the college's Office of Tourism Analysis.

With those two loss estimates combined, the industry will likely see a more than $1 billion loss in a two-month span.

At this point, tourism declines in the region have bottomed out, Guttentag said.

Hotel occupancy was just below 17 percent last week, almost unchanged from the week before. That figure takes into account all of the hotels that have temporarily closed during the health crisis, Guttentag said.

Using the total number of hotel rooms in the region — not just those at lodgings that have stayed open — the occupancy rate is closer to 12 percent, he said.

At this time of year, the region's hotels are typically nearly full. The average occupancy rate in Charleston County during April 2019 was nearly 87 percent.

"This is like taking the Christmas season away from retailers," said Wayne Smith, chair of the college's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The new estimate is somewhat lower than the first, largely because the initial month-long period included the original date for the Cooper River Bridge Run. The weekend is consistently one of the city's best for tourism, drawing thousands of out-of-town visitors who book hotels and vacation rentals months in advance.

Empty hotel rooms and steep declines in visitation also mean millions lost in tourism-related tax dollars. In the next month, about $20 million will be lost in local tax revenue, the college found.

Those are funds that Charleston-area communities typically count on, especially since the visitor sector has posted gains year after year.

Visitation numbers for the Charleston region have grown annually since 2010, according to data kept by the college. For the last two years, increases in economic impact were particularly substantial.

In 2018, the sector's value grew to $8.1 billion compared to $7.4 billion the year before.

The increase from 2018 to 2019 was even greater. Tourism generated about $1.6 billion more in economic impact, a nearly 20 percent year-over-year increase.

"To come off a fantastic 2019 and enter 2020 with such momentum makes it all the more difficult to see the bottom fall out," said Helen Hill, CEO at Explore Charleston.

Tourism's growth into a nearly $10 billion industry last year illustrates how important it will be to support the nearly 40,000 people in the region who were employed in the visitor sector before the health crisis took hold, Hill said.

About two-thirds of all tourism-related in the Charleston market have been lost during the pandemic, according to another analysis from the college. The vast majority of the job losses come from restaurants, but hotels and attractions have laid off a larger percentage of their workers.

The college's new estimate only projects what losses the sector is likely absorb through mid-May, but Guttentag and Smith said it's not possible to know at this point how long tourism revenue will be dampened by the coronavirus.

"Everything is indicating that it's going to be a staged recovery," Smith said.

Hill agreed.

"We know the rebound won't occur overnight. History tells us it takes time," Hill said. "But our community is strong, and the travel and hospitality industry is resilient."