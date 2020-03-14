Coronavirus pandemic forces ECHL to cancel hockey season for SC Stingrays

The South Carolina Stingrays will have to spend the rest of the spring and summer wondering what if?

The ECHL Board of Governors voted unanimously Saturday to the cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 hockey season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECHL became just the latest sports entity – along with the NCAA – to cancel its regular season due to coronavirus.

“I’m extremely disappointed that the 2019-20 season has been canceled," said Stingrays president Rob Concannon. "We are in uncharted territory with the uncertainty of what the future may hold in regards to COVID-19, but I understand why this decision was made."

The league announced on Thursday that it would suspend the regular season indefinitely, but moved to canceling the season during a conference call this weekend.

“It was a very spirited discussion, but at the end of the day the gravity of the situation dictated the conclusion we came to,” said Stingrays principal owner Todd Halloran. “We had great expectations for a successful and exciting playoff run. Unfortunately, the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus compel us to turn our attention to the safety of our players, fans, Stingray employees, the North Charleston Coliseum staff and other partners.”

With a record of 44-14-3-1, a winning percentage of 0.742 and 92 points, the Stingrays were tied with the Florida Everblades at the top of the ECHL standings before the league announced a suspension of the regular season. South Carolina was the first team in the ECHL to clinch a spot in the postseason and were favorites to capture another Kelly Cup title.

“I don’t have any words to describe how I’m feeling right now, I think I’m still trying to process everything,” said Stingrays captain Andrew Cherniwchan. “We had such a good team and a great locker room with a great group of guys - I was confident we were going to make a run at another championship. Obviously, there’s a bigger picture to look at than hockey. This is about the health and well-being of our community.”

The Stingrays, who won Kelly Cup titles in 1997, 2001 and 2009, would have been playing for a league-record fourth ECHL championship. The playoffs were scheduled to begin the second week in April.

“I just felt like the timing could have been better than on Saturday night at 9 o’clock,” Concannon said. “We would have preferred to have met face-to-face with the coaches and players that have given so much this season and give them this news in person. I wish it could have been done differently.”

While the release from the league didn’t specifically say the Kelly Cup playoffs were canceled, Concannon is not hopeful there will be a postseason.

“To be honest, I don’t know how you can bring the players back after 30-or-40 days off from being out of town and then have a playoff,” Concannon said. “Logistically, I’m not sure that’s possible.”

A sentiment shared by Halloran.

“I don’t hold out any hope that there will be playoffs, so I think our focus for now is for us to move onto the 2020-21 season,” Halloran said.

ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said it wasn’t an easy decision to cancel the rest of the season.

“The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our players, coaches and fans,” Crelin said. “With that said however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision.”

The Stingrays had 10 regular season games remaining, including eight home games.