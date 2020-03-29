Coronavirus pandemic 'devastating' for Charleston's sailing scene

For years, the Charleston sailing scene has been bubbling as a refreshing locale and has been on the verge of exploding as an international destination for the sport.

This year was supposed to increase the Holy City’s footprint, beginning with April’s Charleston Race Week, which always draws a huge crowd.

On top of that, Charleston in May was set to host Melges 24, an international sailing competition that draws sailors from across the globe. For perspective, the 2019 event was held in Italy and saw 61 teams from 15 countries.

But as the coronavirus continued to spread, officials for both events pulled the plug.

“It’s a bummer,” said David Loring, a member of the James Island Yacht Club and a board member for the U.S. Sailing Foundation. “We were going to have a world championship right here in Charleston right after Race Week. So yeah, it’s devastating.”

Beyond the two major races, the local yacht clubs are wondering if they will hold their annual summer regattas.

Loring said no decisions have been made. The James Island Yacht Club is scheduled to open the regatta season on Father's Day weekend in June.

Next up is always the Hobcaw Yacht Club, followed by Charleston Yacht Club, Carolina Yacht Club and the Sea Island Island Yacht Club's Rockville Regatta.

“We’re all kind of at a standstill,” said Harvey McCormick, a longtime member of the Charleston, Carolina and Sea Island clubs. “I hope by the summer, this thing gets behind us. But it’s just hard to tell right now. We just have to sit tight and hope for the best.”

Loring isn’t worried about the Holy City’s standing as a premier location. Globally, sailing has taken a hit just like every other sport.

But the monetary driver the sport has become is felt in the community.

“It’s hardcore when you think about hotel and AirBnB rentals, and just all the things tourists do here,” Loring said. “Sailing draws in a crowd just like the other events that take place in Charleston. It certainly stings.”