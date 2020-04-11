Coronavirus may be pushing some SC hospitals closer to the brink

One of the state's last remaining independent medical centers has been warning its county owners of trouble for months. The Orangeburg hospital has struggled to generate money, patient numbers have been sinking and competitors have rushed to consolidate.

And then the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

Revenue has dropped off by as much as 90 percent because of the virus, Charles Williams, CEO of The Regional Medical Center, said. Expenses are up between 20 and 30 percent. The pandemic has created an unsustainable situation for rural hospitals, Williams said.

"We are one of them," he said in late March.

For three straight years, the hospital has reported a loss. Last year's was its worst yet: a $6.2 million deficit.

All hospitals are struggling with the COVID-19 global pandemic as usual patient care — and the sorely needed revenue it generates — ground to a halt, with no slowdown on the expense side.

Across South Carolina, hospitals were only 53 percent full on Thursday. Rural medical centers, many of them in a perilous position already, face a greater challenge, and the coronavirus will be an "extreme stressor" on their finances, said Graham Adams, executive director of the S.C. Office of Rural Health.

"The longer this goes on, the more financial strain this will be on those facilities," he said.

In a grim milestone, the number of rural hospital closings across the U.S. set a new record high last year, with 19 shutting their doors, according to the Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina.

South Carolina has seen four rural hospitals close since 2012. The most recent was Fairfield Memorial Hospital, which went dark in late 2018.

Now, that hospital building is up for consideration to be used for overflow during a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Rural and at risk

The cases are less dense in South Carolina's rural areas, where residents typically live farther apart than in urban settings. Yet the state's first hotspot was in rural Camden, and by the beginning of April, Clarendon County was seeing a spike in cases.

Dunc Williams, a Medical University of South Carolina researcher studying health care financial management, said many rural hospitals are seeing fewer patients come through their doors. The facilities also struggle to retain physicians, who can make more money in more populous areas.

Every hospital in the state has had to reduce non-urgent care services in recent weeks, with certain joint replacements and cataract surgeries among the examples. The cutbacks were to stave off infections, free up beds and conserve protective gear that staffers need.

They also caused a sharp drop in revenue, Williams said.

And once the restrictions loosen up, hospitals won't be able to reschedule every procedure right away because of limited operating room space, Williams said.

Help may need to come to rural hospitals sooner, if they are to remain afloat.

"They were not financially set up to weather this as easily," Williams said. "Hopefully, most will."

Crisis mode

Christian Soura, vice president of policy and finance for the S.C. Hospital Association, said some hospitals faced the possibility of closing before the pandemic hit the state. The outbreak has elevated the situation, making it "a much more emergent risk," he said.

Aid is on the way, but Soura said it needs to come quickly.

The American Hospital Association has been urging the federal government to rush funding from the recently passed CARES Act to vulnerable medical centers as soon as possible. The association wrote on April 3 that "virtually all regular operations have come to a halt," that "there are limited revenues coming in" and that the crisis is "threatening the ability to keep our doors open for both the insured and uninsured alike."

While the CARES Act includes $100 billion for hospitals, how that funding will be dispersed is not yet clear.

Concerns have risen that small, independent hospitals may not qualify for the new Paycheck Protection Program, either.

The state Medicaid agency, meanwhile, has expedited its usual payments to hospitals to help offset the revenue they lose on patients who can't pay. The S.C. Department of Health and Human Services rushed $40 million to them in late March.

Regardless of how and when the rescue funding arrives, South Carolina's rural residents will be dependent on smaller, financially feeble hospitals if they fall ill. The Hampton Regional Medical Center in Varnville has operated at a loss for the last two years. But its six-bed intensive care unit is the only one for 30 miles, according to the newspaper's analysis of cost reports every hospital submits to Medicare.

Adams of the rural health office said some plans are in place — and more are on the way — to transfer COVID-19 patients in the event of a surge of cases.

In Camden, about 30 miles northeast of Columbia, KershawHealth CEO Sue Shugart said rapidly changing conditions are forcing the small hospital to adapt. Ventilator capacity has been doubled, but there’s no room to expand ICU.

When the health department took a survey the last week of March, six of KershawHealth's eight ventilators were in use.

“That will be the biggest constraint we have here,” Shugart said during a recent County Council meeting. “Our resources are going to be finite, and the big variable that's going to affect the patients that we need to care for is the transmission and how successfully we can reduce the transmission.”