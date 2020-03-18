Coronavirus leads to 2 more SC mall closures

The coronavirus crisis has led to the temporary closing of two more South Carolina shopping centers.
Simon Property Group announced that it was closing its roughly 200 U.S. retail sites from 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 29 “in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19."
The Indianapolis-based company's domestic real estate portfolio includes Haywood Mall in Greenville and Gaffney Outlet Marketplace in Gaffney. Simon also owns South Park Mall in Charlotte.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," CEO David Simon said in a written statement
Shares of the company tumbled sharply Wednesday, when most stocks took a dive. Simon Property Group ended the session down 24 percent to $44.92.
In Charleston, Citadel Mall was shuttered Wednesday until further notice. Northwoods Mall remains open. Neither is owned by Simon.