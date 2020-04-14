Coronavirus hurting fundraising efforts in SC's top congressional race and could get worse

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Mount Pleasant Republican Kathy Landing was on track to have one of her best fundraising quarters in one of the top congressional races in the country.

But when an unprecedented global health crisis hit, the once-clear path to that goal looked suddenly unimaginable as dialing for dollars took a back seat to loss of life and jobs.

"I can tell you the last thing that the great folks across the district have been wanting to do is to be asked for money right now," Landing's campaign spokesman, Michael Mulé, said of his candidate in the GOP primary in South Carolina's coastal 1st Congressional District.

Just when the primary season was set to roar to life, the coronavirus pandemic has upended fundraising plans for Landing and nearly all of the candidates. Republican Nancy Mace stopped hitting the phones in March. Fellow GOP contender Chris Cox turned his focus to community outreach.

Bluffton Republican Brad Mole opted to concentrate his efforts on small donations, while Landing spent a good chunk of her money to go up on TV with a six-figure ad buy.

The incumbent took a hit, too: Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham saw his efforts temporarily sidelined when he tested positive for COVID-19.

All this foreshadows Wednesday's Federal Election Commission quarterly fundraising reports, which will offer the first look at the financial toll the coronavirus outbreak has had on the campaigns in South Carolina's most competitive U.S. House race.

It could also be the first signs of a financial crunch yet to come.

"These first-quarter numbers may be a lagging indicator of fundraising problems in the same way that unemployment numbers showed the short-term economic pain,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan scholarly newsletter covering U.S. campaigns and elections.

The trend may not even be "the full picture yet," he added.

Four Republicans — Cox, Landing, Mace and Mole — are running to become the GOP nominee who will take on Cunningham in the fall. But at a time when these candidates should be introducing themselves to voters, they are instead cancelling events and fundraisers.

The dynamic sets up the potential for Cunningham to enjoy an even greater incumbent’s advantage, some watchers say.

"Joe Cunningham already has this big war chest," Kondik said. "It might end up being good for incumbents or candidates who already have lots of money since it can help them maintain those leads."

Cunningham did not share details of his first-quarter fundraising haul early with The Post and Courier, but he finished 2019 with $2.1 million cash on hand.

"Joe is spending every waking hour on the phone with small business owners, health care workers, and folks who have been laid off and trying to get them the help they desperately need," Cunningham's campaign manager, Allie Watters, said in a statement provided to paper.

He has scrapped his campaigning calendar, canceling events and all of his fundraisers, the campaign said.

Landing took her message districtwide sooner than they had planned. Her recently aired TV ad highlighted the darkest time in her life, when she lost both of her parents in the span of two years, and then pivots to how she got through it.

Though TV ads are a routine part of campaigning, they can now also reach voters in their living rooms when health officials are urging people to stay at home.

Landing’s campaign confirmed it will report having just over $100,000 in contributions for the first three months of 2020, and now has $343,990 cash on hand.

Three days before President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency, Mace, a state lawmaker from Daniel Island, announced her biggest endorsement in the GOP primary race so far. She sent an email blast announcing that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., gave her his public support.

She, too, put politics on hold. McCarthy had planned to headline a fundraiser for her in March. That didn't happen.

Mace also stopped calling people to ask for donations. She said it would have been “inappropriate” to pressure people for money during this time of uncertainty.

"You have to be nimble, and you have to be able to show how you are going to lead in a crisis," she said, citing her Facebook Live videos where she took questions from constituents.

In numbers shared ahead of the filing deadline, Mace said she raised $287,000 in the first three months of 2020. It's a dip from the $340,130 she reported raising between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

She’s been experimenting with digital ads on Google and on social media, and is already surprised by the results after dabbling.

Mole has also been focusing his efforts on his digital presence, but the Bluffton Republican said he has given up on big-dollar donors at this time.

"All throughout our campaign, we were getting donations from normal residents, from husbands and wives working two jobs, who may only be able to give $5 or $10 a month, but now all those donations are sacrifices," he said.

Mole said filings will show his campaign raised at least $1,200 in the first three months of 2020.

Cox, the co-founder of the grassroots group Bikers for Trump, would not say how much he had raised but said he will report having more than 1,000 donors.

Cox, who trailed both Mace and Landing in cash on hand at the end of 2019, said he is focusing his efforts on helping constituents.

His volunteers have put "several hundred" hand sanitizer bottles in mailboxes, Cox said. He has also prepared meals at area food banks and delivered supplies to vulnerable populations, such as homeless veterans and the elderly.

"I don't have them going up and delivering packages with 'Cox for Congress' shirts on," Cox said of his volunteers. "I'm just trying to think outside the box and think about how are we going to have an impact.”

He is also rethinking how he will use his new campaign office in Mount Pleasant. It will start by being used as a resource center, where people can drop off supplies that can be distributed to those in need.