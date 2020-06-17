Coronavirus has Americans keeping the change, resulting in a coin shortage

The coronavirus crisis has shortchanged the nation’s monetary system.
During testimony before Congress, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic triggered a shortage of coins as consumers went into lockdown mode, which restricted the normal circulation of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.
“It kind of stopped,” Powell said in response to a question from U.S. Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., who was notified by a bank that was worried about running out of loose change. “The places where you’d go to give your coins and get credit ... those have not been working.”
The Fed chairman called the disruption “a temporary situation.” He also said the central bank is working with its district banks around the country and the U.S. Mint to address the issue.
“And as the economy reopens, we’re seeing coins begin to move around again,” Powell added
Rose urged the Fed chairman to issue “more robust guidance” to banks so they can better explain the shortage to their customers.
Powell was taking questions from members of Congress during a virtual two-day teleconference.