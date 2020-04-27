Coronavirus derails state title streaks for Bishop England, Oceanside lacrosse teams

As part of a student body bunched up inside a repurposed building in McClellanville in 2016, players who would soon join the inaugural Oceanside Collegiate Academy lacrosse team knew they were taking a leap of faith.

But the dice roll paid off.

Fast forward to Fall 2020, and Cole Sweeney, one of the Landsharks' best players, will be playing Division I lacrosse at Furman thanks to the tools he learned at Oceanside.

But as he waits for that next step, the senior does have one regret: he wishes his team could have gone for the three-peat as Class AAAA state champions.

“I think we could have done it,” Sweeney said. “We were just starting to jell as a team and making a lot of good decisions on the field.”

Last week, the South Carolina High School League officially announced the cancellation of spring sports. It was an expected decision, given the rampant spread of the coronavirus and the fact that the state had already shut down classes for the rest of the year.

In the Lowcountry, COVID-19 ended several lacrosse teams’ chances of winning the gold. In addition to the Oceanside boys, the girls team at the school made it to last year’s semifinals and were hoping to make it to state.

At Wando, the girls lost in the 2019 Class AAAAA semifinals, while the boys fell short in the championship game, ending a four-year stint as champs.

At Bishop England, the boys also lost in the title game. Meanwhile, the girls captured their fourth consecutive Class AAAA championship.

Jeff Weiner, the Bishop England girls coach, is proud of the fact that this current group knows nothing but success. They’re on a 46-game win streak, including a 5-0 start to the 2020 season before the cancellation.

Needless to say, Weiner felt like his team was on pace for a fifth title. They were averaging 17 goals a game on the year while holding opponents to under two scores per game.

“My seniors last year were the first group to usher in this culture of winning,” he said. “So the only thing our girls know is championships.”

He says it’s a tough pill to swallow but gives all the credit to the team for the legacy they’re still building at Bishop England. They’ve laid the foundation, and Weiner expects that success to continue in 2021.

“We have a strong system here that our girls buy into,” he added. “We’ve been to the state finals six of the last seven years, and that’s a credit to these players.”

Tom Harris, the boys coach at Oceanside, feels the same way. Though he’ll miss players like Sweeney and others, he knows they’ve done their job. They ushered in a new program that he thinks will only get better.

“There wouldn’t be a lacrosse team at Oceanside if these players and their parents didn’t take that chance,” he said. “We owe them a lot and were just happy to call them Landsharks.”