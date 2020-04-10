Coronavirus derails Charleston RiverDogs' Opening Night, but can't stop the fanfare

About an hour before the sun set on the Holy City, the brand new LED lights at Riley Park cast a familiar brightness over the perfectly groomed baseball field Thursday, signaling the start of the Charleston RiverDogs’ 2020 season.

Unfortunately for baseball lovers, that was the only similarity between this year and every other Opening Night at the ballpark overlooking the Ashley River.

Last month, the coronavirus pandemic halted spring training and the start of the season for Major League Baseball and its 160 minor league clubs.

So on this night, the lights served only as a symbol in an empty ballpark that usually draws crowds of more than 5,000 on Opening Night.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Josh Otterline, operations director for the RiverDogs, the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees. “Industry-wide it’s been really quiet as far as excitement for Opening Day, and that’s obviously not something we’re used to.”

For Otterline and his staff, the offseason is much shorter than it is for players and other employees. Otterline said they get back to work in January, clocking in at 7:30 each morning to plan out every aspect of the upcoming season.

When the announcement came March 12 that baseball season was postponed, Otterline was busy finalizing vendors and other partners, as well as beefing up staffers for maintenance, field duties and the box office.

Though the season is on ice, Otterline said there is still work to be done. Routine cleaning and maintenance continues to ensure the field and stadium will be ready for action when the freeze is lifted.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Also, the club is selling take-out lunches Tuesday through Friday to the general public and preparing free lunches to COVID-19 first responders every Monday. The menu includes ballpark favorites like the homewrecker, a hot dog once featured on the Travel Channel that includes slaw, pimento cheese, pickles, okra and barbecue sauce.

A group of season ticket-holders met in the stadium parking lot Thursday afternoon for food and fellowship to keep the Opening Day tradition alive.

That's the type of dedication the RiverDogs have come to expect from fans. It's also why Walter Nolan-Cohn, the team's marketing director, wanted to give fans as much of the stadium experience as possible via Facebook and Twitter.

That included providing a Facebook link so fans could watch last year’s Opening Night game, and holding a virtual t-shirt toss and other giveaways that they would normally experience in the stadium.

“Social media and digital marketing is the name of the game for us,” Nolan-Cohn said. “We’ve developed great relationships with the community over the years and we’re leaning on those now to keep our fans engaged.”

Brainstorming has been a challenge, he said. Some of their best promotional ideas begin as jokes during meetings. The mandatory reduced staff at Riley Park limits most of those opportunities, so the team has to be even more creative than usual.

But they’re still making the most of it, including the idea to shine blue lights across the field for a full hour Thursday Night. The gesture was to pay homage to medical professionals and essential workers who are still clocking in during the pandemic.

“It’s been an organic learning experience,” Nolan-Cohn said. “But the goal is to interact with our fans as much as possible. The stadium is empty, but we want them to know that the RiverDogs are still here.”