Coronavirus deaths in SC climb, with clusters noted in nursing homes

No fewer than 192 people have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina, with more than one in five of them coming from residents or workers at the state’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to data released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

More critically, known outbreaks among the state’s nursing homes, rehab centers and other long-term facilities grew to 595 cases at 62 locations. Those numbers included a striking jump to 44 deaths.

And for the first time, DHEC identified every nursing home and similar facility where a death was confirmed.

Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center is Columbia is host to the deadliest known outbreak, with seven deaths. The 88-bed nursing home also tops the state with 78 confirmed cases.

Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan has 76 known cases and six deaths. The Post and Courier reported Sunday that the facility didn’t begin testing for the virus until the first week of April. And a nurse who contracted the virus told the newspaper he wasn’t given special protective gear and had to wear the same thin paper mask for weeks.

Among the 19 long-term facilities with deaths confirmed by DHEC, six had three or more fatalities.

DHEC officials stressed that they are working closely with the state’s nursing home administrators, ensuring they follow federal guidelines for controlling the spread of infections.

State health officials are investigating every COVID-19 case at each of these facilities. That work includes advising each facility on the use of special protective gear and interviewing patients and staff.

“This virus is taking its toll on many of our state's most vulnerable, including our friends and family who reside in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician.

The information released Tuesday offered the clearest picture yet of the toll the virus has taken on the state’s nursing homes, where the elderly and disabled rely on round-the-clock care.

For weeks, state health officials provided a daily toll of the virus’ spread without releasing details on nursing home outbreaks. When other states shared that information early on, it provided a crucial glimpse at how the virus preyed on the vulnerable, helping spur authorities into action.

South Carolina health officials have stressed that there was no requirement for the information to be reported to them, so they needed time to compile it. The Department of Health and Environmental Control first publicly identified long-term care facilities with positive cases on April 21.

During the lapse, The Post and Courier attempted to gather statewide information from the facilities directly.

Reporters requested basic information from nursing home administrators on the number of cases and deaths per facility and what safety precautions staff have been taking.

Using contact information published by DHEC, the request was sent to each of the state’s 196 nursing homes, allowing each of them a week to compile the information. Two administrators responded.

Still, at facilities where the virus has clustered, stories began to trickle out.

At the Heartland facility in Hanahan, a 60-year-old resident told The Post and Courier he became infected after some nurses tended to him without wearing masks.

Then, the newspaper interviewed the nurse who had to reuse the then paper mask for weeks. The nurse caught the virus and landed in a hospital intensive-care unit for 10 days, he said. He’s home recovering.

The Post and Courier’s reporting also showed how some of the state’s hardest-hit facilities also have some of the state’s poorest records of care.

The Hanahan nursing home carries the federal government’s lowest rating after a $234,000 fine from authorities in 2018. The penalty came after inspectors said some attendants had been rough with residents and because the facility was regularly short-staffed, the newspaper found.

Inspectors also flagged the facility’s practices for controlling infectious diseases, though the violations were relatively minor.

A representative for the facility said caring for patients is their primary concern and that they’ve redoubled their efforts in recent weeks.

Either way, there’s no way of knowing how a 94-year-old mother of seven caught the virus at Heartland in early April. She became infected even though she is paralyzed and cannot move from her bed, her family told The Post and Courier. She has since been placed in hospice care and doctors have given her a life expectancy of four months.

A lag in testing at the facility presented other issues.

Heartland didn’t begin testing until early April, a representative for the facility said. That was around the time Vikki O’Driscoll, a 62-year-old former bus driver became infected. As far as her family can tell, no one at the facility knew she had the virus until it had already killed her.

The most recent victims listed Tuesday include three Horry County residents and two people apiece from Clarendon, Greenville and Richland counties. Berkeley, Charleston, Darlington, Lancaster, Lee and Sumter counties each lost one resident.

So far, the state has tested 53,133 people. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control expects to log over 9,000 cases by mid-May.

DHEC distributed rapid testing devices from the Federal Emergency Management Agency among 15 facilities last week and sent them additional supplies Tuesday.

The recipients include medical centers throughout the state as well as the S.C. Department of Corrections and the Charleston County jail.

At the county jail, nine current detainees and two detention staff have tested positive, Capt. Roger Antonio said, as well as two inmates who have since been released. As of Tuesday, 825 inmates were housed at the jail.

“This specialized technology will help us increase testing for those who are most susceptible to this disease and who live in areas of our state where access to COVID-19 testing isn’t easily accessible,” DHEC Director of Public Health Dr. Joan Duwve said. “We’ve prioritized their distribution to the places where we hope they can have the biggest and best impact.”

The Palmetto Poison Center, run by the University of South Carolina, has seen an increase in calls about possible poisonings from disinfectants. More people are leaving cleaners like hand sanitizer and bleach around the house, making it more likely that children could accidentally ingest them, said Jill Michaels, the center's director.

They've also started receiving more questions about whether cleaners can cure COVID-19, Michaels said, a hypothetical treatment not supported by medical experts. She recommends that anyone using such cleaners read their labels and use them appropriately. Keep them out of reach of children, and keep them in their original containers so they're not confused for something else.

The Palmetto Poison Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222 during an emergency.

Fleming Smith, Seanna Adcox, Avery G. Wilks, Stephen Hobbs and Thad Moore contributed to this report.