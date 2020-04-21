Coronavirus deals a blow to scientific work around SC, including coastal wildlife research

Social distancing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus is challenging scientific efforts across South Carolina, spurring some universities to shut down non-essential research and making monitoring of some marine species nearly impossible.

Clemson University has seen a 75 percent reduction in research personnel coming to their university labs and workspaces, a spokesperson said.

The University of South Carolina has made researchers justify why they need to access facilities, allowing clearance only for those with work that urgently needs to be finished.

Some graduate students at the College of Charleston have been left wondering whether they'll be able to finish projects central to their master's or doctorate programs.

Among the most challenged are the vibrant community of marine researchers along the coast where it's no longer safe for several scientists to crowd into the same boat to conduct regular sampling.

In March, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources had to pause its monthly trawl of Charleston Harbor, an ongoing study of marine species and water quality that has been conducted almost without interruption since 1979.

Even Hurricane Hugo did not cancel the trips before and after the storm in 1989, said Michael Kendrick, of DNR's Marine Resources Research Institute.

It's likely that the April trip of research vessel Silver Crescent will be canceled this year as well.

Trawl paused

The trawl does just what its name implies — drops a net to the harbor floor and drags along the bottom, collecting all the finfish, shellfish and other animals that are ensnared. That's how DNR knows the state of the local shrimp population, for example, and makes decisions on when to open the season for commercial fishermen.

Sampling done over the winter indicates shrimp are doing well this year, Kendrick said, but it's only possible for researchers to say that because they've tracked the animals over 40 years.

Marine researchers with DNR are trying to think of creative ways to continue some of the work. Some sampling might be done from waterfront locations or even via kayak.

But other work can't be replicated without operating the vessel. One of the many people who used data collected aboard the ship was Jeffrey Good, a graduate student at the College of Charleston who is studying a tiny species of squid — the Atlantic brief squid.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Good was first drawn to studying squid because of a family history of diseases like Multiple Sclerosis, caused by thinning of myelin, a neuron insulator. The cephalopods don't have myelin in their nervous systems to start with, so Good hopes that studying squid could lead to breakthroughs in treating diseases like MS.

And, he said, "they're just fricking awesome animals."

Locally, the brief squid are crucial in Charleston Harbor's food web, serving as a food source for many fish. They're also adaptable to many different levels of salinity, found in fresher and saltier areas. Good had hoped to study them over two years but may have to complete his work with only data from 2019.

"I can limit my data to 2019, but as a scientist, I understand that is just one year of a very, very long history of these animals," he said.

Shifting focus

One bright spot among the disruptions is much of the wildlife management done on land by DNR, which monitors species across the state from alligators to the black rail, a tiny marsh bird with piercing red eyes.

The agency's monitoring of animal populations and behavior "lends itself to solitary work and social distancing," said Billy Dukes, chief of the Wildlife Division.

If work were disrupted, the management the state does every year would see effects for months. To have a successful dove hunting season in the fall, for example, DNR personnel need to seed fields in the spring to attract the birds with sunflowers, millet and corn, Dukes said.

But others have not been as lucky. USC has asked field researchers to pause their work for now, said Prakash Nagarkatti, vice president for research at the university. Scientists who find themselves unable to collect data as they might have been should shift their focus to other efforts: writing manuscripts of papers, soliciting grants or analyzing existing data, for example.

The "essential research" the university is letting move forward on premises includes not only work related to the COVID-19 pandemic but longer studies where multiple years of preparation would be wasted if they were cancelled. For example, genetically-altered mice, used to study a wide variety of diseases that also afflict humans, take years to breed.

But there's concern among the larger research community that for those who are on pause now, their funding may essentially run out.

"If you lose six or eight months, when you come back, you will have exhausted the money that was used for supporting research personnel," Nagarkatti said.

And if investigators don't finish federally funded work form the National Science Foundation or National Institutes of Health in the timeline they originally promised, the effects could ripple out. Without finishing, they may not get more money to continue the work.