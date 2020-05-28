Coronavirus cuts into revenues at Columbia visitor hot spots Riverbanks Zoo, state museum

COLUMBIA — In having to close doors and lock gates, some of Columbia's popular visitor destinations lost revenue during their busiest season, setting back budgets and necessitating cuts for the coming year.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden says it missed out on $5 million in expected revenue after shuttering from mid-March to late May. And that shortfall is expected to grow to $6 million, or 31.5 percent of the zoo's budget for this fiscal year, President Tommy Stringfellow told members of the Lexington County Council this month.

They're not alone. Columbia Museum of Art executive director Della Watkins told the Free Times her balance sheet will feel the blows incurred by lost entry fees and event rentals.

“Financially, we know that it’s going to pinch us,” she said. “But again, that’s a small thing in this tough time."

The SC State Museum is down 12.5 percent. In tourism-heavy Charleston, Patriots Point is expecting to bring in about 75 percent of the business it usually does.

And as measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 continue to necessitate occupancy limits, tourism spending across the state is expected to track even lower, said state tourism director Duane Parrish, who predicts visitor spending in South Carolina will be reduced by half.

Tourism is a $23.8 billion industry in the state, according to the latest annual report.

In Columbia, Riverbanks Zoo typically sees 6,000 to 8,000 people per weekday during April and 13,000 to 14,000 people per day on the weekends, according to spokeswoman Susan O'Cain. But to keep visitors and staff members safe, the popular tourist attraction is limiting itself to a 3,000-person daily capacity.

The zoo relies on ticket sales for 80 percent of its revenue.

The popular tourist attraction also typically employs 500 people. During the shutdown, about 300 people were laid off or furloughed. Of those, the venue only brought back about 75 people when it started welcoming visitors again last week.

Meanwhile, the zoo could also see a small drop in the amount it receives from local governments. Lexington County plans to give $900,000 in funding to the zoo, a $300,000 drop compared with last year.

"Given the circumstances, obviously it's a pretty big cut to us," O'Cain said.

County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone said the council has asked the zoo to seek money from the state to make up the difference. If the venue is unsuccessful, the council will consider upping its contribution.

This is the second year the county has reduced its contribution, stating a need to focus on just funding "essential services," even after a large crowd came to the council to voice its support for the organization.

Meanwhile, the zoo has zeroed out its emergency fund to cover losses, "a bit troubling" as we head into hurricane season, Stringfellow told the council.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"Who knew it would be a virus that would takes us down and keep us down now for over two months," he said.

One of the top 10 zoos in the country, according to Stringfellow, more than 1 million people come to Riverbanks Zoo each year. Of those visitors, 40 percent drive more than 50 miles, including day-trippers from North Carolina and Georgia.

The same is true of the visitor demographic at the SC State Museum, said Executive Director Willie Calloway, who expects a roughly 28.5 percent drop in the museum's annual 175,000 attendance number.

"Unfortunately, it hit right in the middle of our spring break and school-visit season so we lost both of those," he said.

Usually the museum has 10,000 to 15,000 people visit during the month of June.

"We're only projecting to do about half of that," Calloway said.

As a result, he's predicting he'll have $625,000 less in revenue, which he'll adjust for by not filling job openings at the museum.

Housed in the same complex, the SC Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum said the impact to its finances has been minimal, due to its already lean operating budget, but it will likely have to shelve a much-needed expansion of its storage space.

The state's oldest military museum will reopen its doors to the general public Saturday. Executive Director Allen Roberson said they’re treating the weekend as a trial run.

“We want to see how things work,” he said.

Patrons will be allowed to enter free of charge as the museum determines how to handle financial transactions safely. They’ll return to regular admission prices Tuesday.

Safety measures will include barriers and arrows on the floor directing visitors, staggering of visitors as they enter, closing the gift shop, a plexiglass barrier at the front desk, hand sanitizer stations and capping capacity at no more than 60 people. Staff will wear masks and patrons are encouraged to as well, Roberson said. The museum will close an hour early, at 4 p.m., to allow staff extra time to clean.

On a busy day, the museum sees 100 to 150 people. On weekends when it has held special programming, those numbers have been known to reach several hundred, Roberson said.