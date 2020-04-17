Coronavirus crisis will cost Charleston tourism more than $1B in 2 months

For the last decade, growth has almost become a given for Charleston's tourism sector. Every spring, an analysis of the previous year has shown more visitors flocked to the Holy City than ever before.

Based on new estimates this week from the College of Charleston, that was true again in 2019: A record 7.43 million people visited the region, generating $9.7 billion in economic impact.

But, with the industry now in the midst of an unprecedented slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it's clear that winning streak will end in 2020.

The college has estimated the region's tourism sector will take another major hit in the next month, this time to the tune of about $512 million. That's on the heels of an estimated $523 million loss for the industry over the last four weeks.

"Looking back, it seems like that forecast was pretty on point," said Daniel Guttentag, the director of the college's Office of Tourism Analysis.

When the estimates are combined, the industry is looking at absorbing a $1 billion-plus loss over a two-month span, money that will never be fully recouped.

At this point, tourism declines in the region have bottomed out, Guttentag said.

The occupancy rate at hotels that were open hovered just below 17 percent last week, almost unchanged from the week before, Guttentag said. When lodgings that have temporarily closed are added in, the rate drops closer to 12 percent, he said.

In the critical spring travel season, the region's hotels are typically almost full, generating a built-in base of customers for local stores, restaurants and attractions. The average occupancy rate in Charleston County last April, for example, was nearly 87 percent.

"This is like taking the Christmas season away from retailers," said Wayne Smith, chair of the college's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The new estimate came in lower than the first, largely because the previous one-month review included the planned date for the Cooper River Bridge Run, which was rescheduled for a date in August. That weekend is consistently one of the city's best for tourism, drawing thousands of out-of-town visitors who book hotels and vacation rentals months in advance.

Empty hotel rooms and steep declines in visitation also will cost state and local governments millions in hotel fees and other tourism-related tax dollars. The college pegged that loss at $20 million for the next month.

Visitation numbers for the region have grown annually since 2010, according to data kept by the college. For the last two years, increases in economic impact were particularly substantial.

In 2018, the sector's value grew to $8.1 billion compared to $7.4 billion the year before.

The increase from 2018 to 2019 was even greater. Tourism generated about $1.6 billion more in economic impact, a nearly 20 percent year-over-year increase.

"To come off a fantastic 2019 and enter 2020 with such momentum makes it all the more difficult to see the bottom fall out," said Helen Hill, CEO at Explore Charleston and chair of the board that operates Charleston International Airport.

Tourism's growth into a nearly $10 billion industry last year illustrates how important it will be to support the nearly 40,000 residents who were employed in the visitor sector before the health crisis took hold, Hill said.

About two-thirds of all tourism-related jobs in the Charleston market have been lost during the pandemic, according to another analysis from the college. The vast majority was attributed to restaurants that have shut down.

The college's latest estimate only projects the losses the sector is likely absorb through mid-May. Guttentag and Smith said it's not possible to know at this point how long revenue will be dampened by the coronavirus.

"Everything is indicating that it's going to be a staged recovery," Smith said.

Hill of Explore Charleston agreed.

"We know the rebound won't occur overnight. History tells us it takes time," Hill said. "But our community is strong, and the travel and hospitality industry is resilient."