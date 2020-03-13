Coronavirus continues fueling cancellations and screening measures across SC

Officials continued planning on Friday, designing plans to prevent coronavirus' spread through South Carolina and curtail the virus' economic impact.

State officials haven't taken action to ban large public events, but local officials and private organizers began to call off gatherings and ease the pandemic's effects on residents.

Of 87 people the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has tested for COVID-19, 12 came back positive, and six of those 12 have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The single Charleston County patient has self-isolated, DHEC said. Officials are monitoring one case in Spartanburg and two in Lancaster, along with an eight-person hotspot in Kershaw County.

As South Carolina authorities insist there's no reason to panic, local officials and event coordinators are preparing strategies in case of the virus' spread.

Several utilities in South Carolina are giving customers a break if they fall behind on their monthly bills, ensuring any financial distress caused the novel coronavirus won't limit people's access gas, water and electricity.

But other utility providers say they've yet to decide if they will forgo shutting off services if people's finances are damaged by the public health response to COVID-19.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"If washing your hands is the most protective thing we can do, why would we take away the water," said Clay Duffie, the general manage for Mount Pleasant Waterworks. "We always want to protect public health."

Fort Jackson in Columbia canceled basic combat training graduations Thursday night until at least April 30.

"I could not with a clear conscience, allow family members to travel from around the country ... to potentially put themselves or their soldiers at risk," Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., the base commander, said in a Thursday night statement.

Staff writers Andrew Brown and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.