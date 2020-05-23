Coronavirus compels Charleston museums, historic sites to go virtual

A pandemic sure has a way of putting a damper on things. For arts organizations, the damage wrought can be crushing.

Several European institutions have announced they are closing permanently, or are facing the that prospect soon, including Shakespeare’s Globe, the historic London theater company well known to Spoleto Festival audiences. The Globe recently declared it might not survive the year.

In the U.S., arts and culture industry losses likely exceed $5 billion. Layoffs and staff furloughs have been widespread. American museum advocates predict that, after all is said and done, 30 percent of institutions, mostly located in smaller communities and rural areas, will close permanently.

They warn of deeply felt damage across the U.S. economy. Until recently, museums have had a $50 billion economic impact, generated $12 billion in tax revenues and employed 726,000 people, according to the American Alliance of Museums.

In Charleston, cultural institutions so far have managed to stay afloat thanks to generous donors, loyal patrons, cost-cutting measures and no small degree of innovation.

Earned income from ticket sales and rentals might have evaporated, but local museums and historic sites nevertheless are finding ways to serve the public with an array of virtual experiences, including online tours, public talks, student programming and more.

The purpose, administrators say, is to remain engaged with audiences, to find ways to assert the value of what these institutions have to offer, to reach beyond local markets and to test digital solutions for future use. The internet might function as a poor substitute for physical visits, but it can provide unique enhancements to traditional programming.

The state’s tourist attractions and entertainment venues could begin to reopen this weekend or in coming days, but they will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines, which could mean limiting the numbers of patrons allowed inside. It is unclear when these attractions might return to business as usual.

Taking art online

To get it through the shutdown, the Gibbes Museum of Art has hopped on the #MuseumFromHome bandwagon and produced a virtual gallery, virtual tours, virtual education programs and short behind-the-scenes videos for remote viewing. All of the content is available on the museum’s Vimeo channel.

Ten unique videos have been produced during recent weeks, about half geared for children and families, according to Becca Hiester, associate curator of education. Some were streamed live to school groups, thanks in part to a partnership with the Charleston-based company Streamable Learning.

A video series of “Collection Storage Shorts” offer a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s holdings, led by Zinnia Willits, director of collections and operations. Virtual readings and workshops are posted to the museum’s Facebook page. Go on a virtual tour of the galleries using the mobile app or Google, or examine individual works on the website.

Hiester also has recorded activity videos, available on the Vimeo channel, to encourage young people to make art at home.

All this digital content, especially the virtual map of the galleries, will help the institution better serve future patrons, Hiester said.

“When we reopen, it’s going to be a great way for people to get a guided tour.”

A hybrid future

The Pat Conroy Literary Center in Beaufort has embraced new digital opportunities, organizing virtual tours of the center’s exhibits, sharing stories about the famous author and conducting interactive writing workshops online.

“Our future is going to be hybrid,” the center’s director, Jonathan Haupt, said.

One happy consequence of the shutdown and move to a virtual space is that people who have admired the center from afar, but who have been unable to join its activities, now can do so, Haupt said.

“People from around the country are signing up for virtual tours,” he said. “We are reaching audiences that otherwise couldn’t participate.”

The center so far has nine workshops set for July and August, with more in the works. Instructors now can include people from outside the Beaufort area.

The downside is the loss of one-on-one interaction, Haupt said.

“Being present is essential part of experiential learning.”

Conroy himself would hold forth behind a table at a bookstore or school, greeting readers one at a time — people who in some cases had waited hours to reach the writer. Nothing can replace that kind of interaction, Haupt said.

But the advantages are increasingly clear. The virtual tours, for example, now are drawing 100 participants each, and Haupt is honing his storytelling abilities for a Zoom environment.

The old tours held inside the center were limited by the walls of the building and the artifacts inside.

“But when I’m out and about, I simply tell the best stories that I can,” Haupt said.

Most of the Pat Conroy Literary Center’s digital content is available on its YouTube channel and social media feeds. Every Monday at 9 a.m., Haupt posts a short video that highlights one aspect of the collection.

‘Part of the new normal’

In March, the Charleston Museum was quick to embrace the #MuseumFromHome model, scheduling virtual programs and launching video tours online.

The museum’s website includes 3D scans of animal skulls in the natural history collection, virtual tours on Lowcountry paleontology, the fossil record and pelagornis (an enormous bird, now extinct).

“It’s about as good as you can get without seeing the (pieces) up close and personal,” Public Relations and Events Coordinator Liza Holian said.

The tours are designed with students in mind but can be experienced by anyone, she said. They are a good way to reach people who don’t live in the area or haven’t visited the museum for a while.

“It’s a great way for us to bring that connection back,” Holian said.

Use of technology also has opened doors, sometimes literally, to dark corners of the museum or the historic homes it manages. A recent video tour with Heather Rivet, manager of the Joseph Manigault House, illuminated Popeye and Olive Oil graffiti applied to a basement wall by soldiers in the 1940s.

“So in some ways, the video has helped us engage people in ways they (otherwise) wouldn’t be able to,” Holian said. “They’ve kind of opened our eyes to the details. Maybe video has a long-term role to play. ... Maybe this is part of the new normal, keeping this digital access we have cultivated and finding new ways of using it and bringing people in the doors.”

Digital complements

Middleton Place, too, was quick to the draw.

“We closed the gates on March 23 and started digital programming on March 24,” said Director of Engagement Carin Bloom. “We really wanted to be as nimble and flexible as we could be, and we knew as soon as we closed the gates, we wouldn’t see guests for quite a while.”

They launched “Plugged into History,” with near-daily programming. “Let’s Talk Tuesday” is an online conversational segment; Wednesday’s “On the Farm” features the stableyards; “Hand on History” focuses on crafts and cuisine on Thursdays; “History Unplugged” examines social practices of the 18th and 19th centuries each Friday.

All of the content is posted to Facebook, available at middletonplace.org and archived on the nonprofit’s YouTube channel.

Even now that the gates are open again, Bloom plans to continue to cultivate online patrons and further develop digital options, she said.

Because of the pandemic, virtual tours were marketed as a substitute for traditional tours, but they should not remain merely online versions of what people can experience in person, Bloom said. A virtual tour likely works best when it embellishes, not replaces, regular programming. Indeed, a recent study cited anecdotal evidence that online patrons prefer some sort of theme or focus, she added.

“As people start to come back to the site, how do we get digital to complement that experience?”

Well, she might already have received a clue. Recently she donned an18th century gown to show viewers what high-society women wore back then, and how they reconciled the demands of the dress with the bends and bulges of the body.

It was the most popular video so far, with nearly 10,000 views and counting.

Yeah, maybe more of those.