Coronavirus cases skyrocket in Greenville, hitting Hispanic communities hardest

GREENVILLE — On a recent Saturday, Ennis Fant Sr.’s microwave broke. It was a minor annoyance, but one that required a trip to Walmart.

But when the Greenville County councilman arrived at the store, he was taken aback by what he saw — huge crowds, little social distancing, and few masks. It was as if the COVID-19 pandemic were a thing of the distant past, even as cases of the respiratory disease were skyrocketing in South Carolina's most populated county.

“You would think it was the day before Thanksgiving,” said Fant, who turned around and went home without a new microwave.

Bad habits, a communal sense of apathy about the deadly virus and a host of socioeconomic factors have fueled the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases here. So has increased testing for the disease in Hispanic communities that were as unequipped for the coronavirus as they were for the economic shutdown that accompanied it.

If the city of Camden was the epicenter of the pandemic’s initial outbreak in South Carolina, Greenville County has become ground zero for the resurgence of the disease after the state reopened its economy last month.

The county, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has led the state in new COVID-19 cases nearly every day of the past month. Nearly one in five of South Carolina’s confirmed cases over the past month are from Greenville County, located in the heart of the Upstate.

The area’s nearly 3,700 total cases have far surpassed Richland County’s 2,660 and Charleston County’s 1,800 cases. Only Horry County has a higher rate of infection over the past two weeks.

Two major hospitals in the area, Prisma Health and Bon Secours St. Francis, are hospitalizing more COVID-19 patients than ever before. And without a vaccine, physicians still haven’t discovered a surefire treatment for the disease, which primarily preys on seniors and people with pre-existing medical conditions. With case counts rising, Bon Secours is considering putting off elective surgeries, again, to conserve resources.

“If people don’t do the right thing and help the numbers go down, we do run the risk of getting overrun at some point,” said Marcus Blackstone, Bon Secours' chief clinical officer.

The new cases don't represent the “second wave” of the virus that many feared would come in the fall or winter. They stem from a failure to stamp out the first. Officials are still working to triangulate the virus’ spread in Greenville County. But it’s clear the disease has taken root among two groups: underprivileged minorities who can’t afford to stay home and social distance, and everyone else who can do so yet refuses.

'Working to survive'

Nowhere is the virus’ comeback more evident than in Greenville’s Hispanic and Latino communities.

Hispanic people make up about 10 percent of Greenville County’s growing population of 500,000. But they account for 30 percent of the county’s new COVID-19 cases.

During the first week of June, nearly half — 47.8 percent — of the patients admitted to one of Prisma Health’s Greenville hospitals for COVID-19 identified as Hispanic, according to the health system.

The 29611 ZIP code in western Greenville County, where Hispanic shops, restaurants and groceries line the roads, has more coronavirus cases that any other ZIP code in South Carolina.

Socioeconomics are at work behind the rising case counts, Hispanic advocates say.

Hispanic and Latino people are more likely to live in multigenerational households, with grandparents, cousins and grandchildren all under one roof. That makes it harder to social distance and to avoid spreading the virus if one relative contracts it.

And some Hispanic households have swollen in recent weeks as they take in relatives who have been evicted from motels or informal rental arrangements for failing to pay rent during the recent economic shutdown, advocates said.

Hispanic people also are more likely to work “essential” jobs in construction, restaurants and hotels, putting them at a greater risk of contracting the virus and bringing it back home. That includes undocumented immigrants who were not eligible for unemployment benefits or stimulus checks and need the money.

“They have to keep working to survive,” said Sara Montero Buria, communications director for the Greenville-based Hispanic Alliance, a nonprofit that connects Hispanic people with necessary services.

The Rev. Manuel Izquierdo has seen that struggle firsthand. He runs a food bank in Greenville that typically feeds 25 to 30 families a week, most of them Hispanic. But during the pandemic, the bank has fed 90 to 130 families a week, he said.

Izquierdo also is running a grant program that donates $200 at a time to Hispanic families that increasingly need the extra cash to pay rent and utility bills.

Izquierdo and other advocates worry many Hispanic people aren’t taking the pandemic seriously enough, either. Some advocates said Hispanic people tend to be skeptical of government and trust home health remedies over medical institutions.

Jairo Maldonado has faced that sort of skepticism about the pandemic since reopening his business, Elegance Barbershop, in Greenville three weeks ago.

Maldonado wears blue gloves and a black face mask as he cuts hair. He keeps wipes, masks and hand sanitizer on a table by the front door and tightly regulates how many customers enter the barbershop at one time.

Maldonado is something of an influencer in Greenville’s Hispanic community, boasting more than 46,000 Instagram followers. But when he mentions the virus to his mostly Hispanic clientele, some aren’t buying it.

“There are people that tell me, 'I don’t believe in that,'” Maldonado said through a translator. “I tell them, 'OK, your beliefs are outside the door. But inside the door, I have to comply with the law for my business and my family.'”

Hospitals are working to overcome that skepticism. Prisma Health is employing its Hispanic outreach program to spread the word about social distancing guidelines and new testing sites on social media and local Spanish radio shows.

The hospital has staffed bilingual workers at its mobile testing sites in Hispanic communities, and it asks minimally invasive questions so undocumented immigrants feel comfortable getting tested.

“They have trust in us,” said Rut Rivera, who runs that outreach program.

'They don't believe it'

While the spike in Hispanic COVID-19 cases is significant, data show the virus is spreading across Greenville County, hopping geographic and racial boundaries.

Five of the state’s top 12 ZIP codes for COVID-19 cases are here, surrounding downtown Greenville on three sides.

In the city's public spaces, mask use and social distancing is inconsistent at best.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, a reporter sat at the corner of East McBee Avenue and South Main Street in downtown Greenville and counted 25 people walk by, most of them in small groups, before seeing anyone wearing a mask. During the same exercise at an entrance to downtown’s Falls Park, 30 people walked by before the first person in a mask strode along.

On the nearby Liberty Bridge that spans the Reedy River, grinning teenagers gathered in tuxedos and dresses to take prom photos as their parents watched.

After nearly two months cooped up at home, sacrificing wages and social experiences only to delay the virus' spread for a time, residents want a return to normalcy, Greenville County leaders say.

That means seeing their friends again and supporting local businesses, a hallmark of Greenville’s pristine downtown. It does not always include wearing masks and standing far apart.

“A lot of young people out here don’t really know anybody that’s gotten sick and had a real bad experience,” Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven said. “You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.”

Statistics from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control support that theory. The agency warned Friday that S.C. residents under age 30 are increasingly testing positive for the disease, accounting for more than a quarter of the state's positive cases.

The initial economic shutdown failed to dispel the virus entirely, and Gov. Henry McMaster has said he won’t reinstitute restrictions on public life, declaring individuals must do their part by following public health guidance.

But in many parts of the state, including Greenville, those pleas have fallen on deaf ears even as cases rise.

“The political stomach for locking down is pretty much gone,” Kirven said.

Fant, one of two Democrats on County Council, said he thinks the lackadaisical attitude toward the virus underscores political beliefs in heavily conservative Greenville County.

“They still believe it’s a hoax,” Fant said. “They don’t believe it, and you can see it’s reflective of their behavior.”

State Rep. Jason Elliott, a Greenville Republican, acknowledged "the majority of Greenville County residents have a healthy skepticism of government control and are strongly independent minded."

It can be tough for Dr. Blackstone, Bon Secours' top clinical officer, to square that skepticism with the most severe COVID-19 cases he sees at his downtown hospital.

"There are some people who don't think it's real, which just fascinates and frustrates us," Blackstone said. "We see the people who die, the long roads to recovery."