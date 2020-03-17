Coronavirus cases in SC continue to rise, with two identified in Charleston area

Cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in South Carolina. Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston confirmed two of their patients tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 36 cases.

According to an email sent Tuesday morning, one patient was evaluated at the hospital’s emergency department. Results for the test came back positive “after the patient already had left South Carolina to go back home to another state.”

“The patient was released with appropriate isolation precautions,” hospital officials said.

Another patient was admitted to one of Roper’s hospitals and is in isolation in stable condition, according to the email.

Gov. Henry McMaster is considering activating National Guard troops, his office said. McMaster told members of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce that the troops could draw up plans to build temporary medical units outside hospitals in case of overcrowding from an increase in coronavirus patients.

Several cities and counties in the Charleston area declared states of emergency Monday, and Berkeley County issued a similar declaration Tuesday. Public gatherings have been restricted in an effort to encourage social distancing among residents.

In the city of Charleston, gatherings at public, indoor establishments are now limited to 50 people or less. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey encouraged residents to limit group interactions to 10 people or less.

Charleston County voted Tuesday to give power to the City Council Chair to call a curfew, though a curfew has not been put in place at this time.

Many agencies have grown more cautious as the number of cases in South Carolina rises each day. Three Charleston County sheriff’s deputies have self-quarantined as a precaution after a family member of one of the deputies began feeling ill, spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said. The deputies did not show any symptoms.

Activities in many areas have ground to a halt, such as on Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island.

Residents of both islands are used to preparing for hurricanes — stocking up on supplies, being prepared to evacuate or hunker down, possibly without power or water.

“People know what to do during a hurricane but this, this is unprecedented,” said Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

All evictions statewide have been halted, South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty ordered Tuesday afternoon.

The order, postponing evictions until after May 1, allows for exceptions involving “essential services and/or harm to person or property.”

Verizon closed its call center near Columbia earlier this week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the company has confirmed.

Once the telecommunications company became aware of the test, the call center in Elgin was closed and given a deep cleaning and it remains closed, according to Verizon spokeswoman Kate Jay. Any employees who were in close contact with that employee were informed of their possible exposure.

The company is releasing no information about the employee’s status or hometown.

Verizon is having other call centers and employees who work from home take customer service calls to make up for the lost capacity from the closure, Jay said.

Verizon employs about 1,400 workers for call center work in Richland County, according to the Central SC economic development organization.

David Slade, Mike Fitts, Andy Shain and Joseph Cranney contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.