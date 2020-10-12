Coronavirus cases continue near 600 across Palmetto State as positive tests remain high

Nearly 600 more cases of the novel coronavirus were identified in South Carolina on Monday, and state officials also said another seven people had died of the disease.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said the total number of deaths now has reached 3,355.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 584, which is 270 percent more than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 152,242

New deaths reported: 7

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,355

Hospitalized patients: 684

Total tests in S.C.: 1,640,138

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 10.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Sunday were Greenville, 92; Horry, 59; and Oconee, 36.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 29 new cases, Berkeley had 22 and Dorchester had 18.

No new tri-county deaths were reported on Monday.

Deaths

Of the seven deaths reported on Monday, six were among elderly patients aged 65 or older and one was middle-aged, defined as 35 to 64 years old. They lived in Beaufort, Cherokee, Darlington, Kershaw, Lexington, Pickens and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 684 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Sunday, DHEC said 177 were in intensive care with 87 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those unable to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 107 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and 297 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

Flu shots are available at multiple locations across the state, including certain DHEC public health offices, pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices and other locations.

To see if your local DHEC public health office offers the flu shot and to schedule an appointment, visit DHEC's Public Health Clinics page or call 855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment.