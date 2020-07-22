Cornhole world championship drops into Columbia despite coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA — It is not clear how much fans will be able to enjoy college football in Columbia this fall, but top level cornhole is being played in the city this week as one of the first events after a spring of cancellations.

The American Cornhole Organization brought its World Championships to downtown Columbia this week despite the continuing concerns over coronavirus.

Inside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, beanbags are flying to long rows of cornhole boards set 27 feet apart. The thud of beanbags is punctuated, remarkably often, by the swish of shots that go straight in.

Being the best at the football tailgate doesn't earn much credit at this level. Players who have qualified at regional events for this championship can throw two or even three straight "air mails" directly through the hole and other players hardly bat an eye.

A mask requirement is an inconvenience, but one that players can get used to, said Branden Davis of Thomasville, N.C. He said he was reminded by Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center staff to raise his mask after absentmindedly lowering it.

“I’ve got asthma, but I’m trying to do my part,” Davis said.

About 350 competitors have come to Columbia this week for the Worlds, said Frank Geers, president of the American Cornhole Organization.

That is a good turnout given the circumstances, Geers said, though before the pandemic he would have expected more than 500 to make the trip. Competitors have come from at least 24 states to take part.

Some decided to be cautious and skip the event, while others had to pass because they would have had to quarantine when returning from South Carolina, a COVID-19 hotspot, to their home states, Geers said.

Geers is glad to be able to mount the event at all. Nine different major regional tournaments were canceled in the spring, casting doubt on the chances of a world championship.

“We were nervous about it," Geers said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The league got to make up one of those majors by holding it three weeks ago in Columbia. There were no coronavirus concerns after that event, which served as a test for the Worlds, Geers said.

“It gave us a chance to get together, to figure out how we could protect our players.”

It also gives Columbia to host one of its first big events.

There have been a few sports events such as a bodybuilding competition and baseball and softball tournaments in recent weeks, said Scott Powers, executive director of Experience Columbia Sports. That still is far below the usual pace of tournaments, but an improvement over the spring when everything was canceled.

“It’s been an unusual year, to say the least," Powers said.

The Cornhole championships seemed like an event that could be held safely under the new rules of the coronavirus, including the Columbia requirement that people at indoor venues wear masks.

“It was something that still brought an impact that we felt we could pull off and keep people safe,” Powers said.

It's not the only major cornhole event in South Carolina this summer. Another organization, the American Cornhole League, will hold its national championships in Rock Hill on Aug. 4-9 that will air on ESPN.

At the Columbia convention center, temperature tests are done at the single entrance, and separate lanes are set up for people coming in and out of the main ballroom. Signs reminding competitors to wear masks and hand sanitizer stations are plentiful.

Players said they mostly are coping well with the added coronavirus rules, with many of them wearing masks or bandannas over their faces while they play. The event runs through Saturday.

Mike Fox of Madison, Va., said while watching some competitors play that everyone was more than ready for the camaraderie of the big event after a spring spent mostly stuck at home.

“You put them laid up for three months, they’re coming out to play,” Fox said.