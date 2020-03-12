Cooper River Bridge Run still on for now, Carolina Cup canceled

The Cooper River Bridge Run is still on — for now.

The 6.2-mile race is set for the morning of April 4 and race officials are hopeful the annual run from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston will take place despite the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted cancellation or postponement of sporting events across the nation.

A final decision on the race, which had more than 29,000 runners and walkers in 2019, will be made on March 23, according to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

“The City of Charleston along with Mount Pleasant, City of North Charleston, Charleston County and health professionals have been discussing this in detail,” Tecklenburg said Thursday. “We had a meeting earlier this week and a meeting by phone today. We haven't made a firm decision yet. The Bridge Run is set up to go, but they can easily delay to another date. We are already exploring other dates but a firm decision hasn't been made yet. I think it was agreed this morning that in a week from Monday we'd make a firm decision."

The 42-year-old race is the largest participation sporting event in South Carolina and has never been postponed or canceled.

The Boston Marathon, one of the country’s oldest running events at 124 years, was postponed on Thursday. The race, which annually draws more than 30,000 runners, was set for April 20. Organizers are hoping to reschedule the event for September. The marathon has only been fully canceled or postponed once – in 1918 when a military relay race was held during World War I.

Cooper River Bridge Run race director Irv Batten is hopeful the event will go on as planned, but is in the process of coming up with alternative options.

“The Cooper River Bridge Run board, along with health and medical officials are monitoring the situation,” Batten said. “We are also in constant contact with each of the three municipalities and as of right now, it’s still a go. Obviously, this is a fluid situation and we will continue to monitor the situation and update if anything changes. The health and well-being of the runners, the volunteers, the first-responders and the spectators is our primary concern.”

Batten said the race could be postponed instead of canceled.

“We haven’t looked at specific dates, but the hope would be that we could hold the race at some point later in the year,” Batten said.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Cup, an annual horse racing and partying tradition that draws thousands of revelers to the Springdale Race Course in Camden, has canceled its March 28.

In a post on the event’s Facebook page, the Carolina Cup noted it was canceling the 86th running of the race “following the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and local Kershaw County health authorities.”

“While the decision was not made lightly, the (Carolina Cup Racing Association) puts the safety of our patrons, athletes, residents of South Carolina and staff first,” the post reads. “We value the families and many sponsors who have supported this important tradition for decades.”

The race said patrons will be emailed about ticket refunds, or their purchase can be rolled over to next year.

This is only the second time in the more than eight-decade history of the race that it has been interrupted. The announcement of the cancellation came just a day after race organizers had said the event would go on.