Cooper River Bridge Run postponed to Aug. 1 due to coronavirus

The Cooper River Bridge Run, which annually draws up to 30,000 runners and walkers each year, on Friday joined the growing list of sports events postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6.2-mile race from Mount Pleasant to Charleston has been rescheduled for Aug. 1. The event was originally scheduled for April 4.

The 42-year-old race is the largest participation sporting event in South Carolina and had never been postponed or canceled until now. A year ago, the 10,000-meter event had more than 29,000 runners and walkers cross the finish line. The Bridge Run is traditionally the third most popular 10K event in the United States.

Race officials said Friday they understand the decision to move the race to August might discourage some participants.

"There were many, many different factors involved in picking this date," said Cooper River Bridge race director Irv Batten. "We understand the concern about the heat, but we considered that and we will be prepared."

Atlanta's Peachtree Road Race is held on July 4. The race is the largest 10K in the world and annually has more than 60,000 participants.

"It's the largest 10K in the world and has about twice as many participants as the Bridge Run and it's held during a hotter time of the year," Batten said.

The Boston Marathon, one of the country’s oldest running events at 124 years, was postponed on Thursday.

The marathon, which annually draws more than 30,000 runners, was set for April 20. Organizers are hoping to reschedule the event for September. The marathon has only been fully canceled or postponed once – in 1918 when a military relay race was held during World War I.