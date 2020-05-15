Cooper River Bridge Run canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Cooper River Bridge Run, postponed earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, was canceled on Friday.

The 10K race from Mount Pleasant to Charleston was originally scheduled to take place on April 4, but in March race officials postponed the event and rescheduled it for Aug. 1. The 43-year-old run is the largest participation sporting event in South Carolina and had never been postponed or canceled until this year. In 2019, the 6.2-mile event had more than 29,000 runners and walkers cross the finish line.

“Given the current circumstances related to COVID-19, we feel that it is time to cancel this year’s Cooper River Bridge Run," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said in a joint statement released Friday afternoon. "These are truly unprecedented times and, as the situation is constantly evolving, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of all our citizens and visitors.

"We are grateful to Cooper River Bridge Run leadership and staff for their partnership and guidance as we reached this tough decision and we look forward to working with them to make next year’s race the best one yet.”

The Cooper River Bridge Run ranks among the most popular 10K events in the U.S.

“Obviously, we are very disappointed and we tried every avenue we could to put on the race, but in the end we just couldn't because of the health concerns we had for the pandemic," said race director Irv Batten. "These are unprecedented times and we totally agree with the decisions that the mayors made to cancel the race.

"For 42 years in a row the Cooper River Bridge Run has been a celebration of health and wellness in our community and it's so disappointing that we won't be able to put on the event this year."

When the event was postponed in April, race officials encouraged runners to participate in a virtual run. Batten said about 2,000 people have taken part in a virtual 10K race of their own.

"Having people send photos and videos of their runs has been so inspirational for our entire staff," Batten said. "They've really uplifted our spirits and we hope they will keep the photos and videos coming. We are already starting to work on the 2021 race, which we hope will be the biggest celebration ever for the Cooper River Bridge Run."

Two weeks ago, Batten was optimistic the event would go on as scheduled in August because two other large races – Atlanta’s 10K Peachtree Road Race and Iowa’s Bix 7 – were still set to take place in July.

However, the Peachtree race, which is normally held on July 4 and draws more than 60,000 participants, announced last week it was moving the event to Thanksgiving Day.

The Bix 7, which was set for July 25 in Davenport, Iowa, will now take place virtually, race officials announced on May 5. The BIX 7 normally draws around 8,000 participants.

"When those two races either were moved or went virtual we knew that this year's race might be in jeopardy," Batten said.

The Cooper River Bridge Run has an economic impact of more than $30 million to the Charleston area.