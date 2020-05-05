Consider making Tuesday a 'Giving News Day'

Giving Tuesday began simply enough. Capitalizing on the capitalism of traditional Thanksgiving shopping, #GivingTuesday is an international day of charitable cybergiving that typically takes place the Tuesday after Turkey Day.

Since its humble beginnings in 2011, it has grown into a worldwide movement. Today, the organizers of this movement have mobilized the world for #GivingTuesdayNow, designed to offer COVID-19 relief.

In the world of news media, we’d like to remind you that we are part of that ecosystem that is struggling to manage our way through this epidemic. We know everyone is hurting right now, but if you have the means, we would like you to consider The Post and Courier’s Public Service and Investigative Reporting Fund on #GivingTuesday — or #GivingNewsDay, as we’d like to call it.

This fund is unique in a few ways. First, it is entirely dedicated to the most important and expensive work we do: public service and investigative reporting. Our 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning series on South Carolina’s deadly domestic violence rates cost this newspaper more than a quarter of a million dollars alone. That’s not unusual for us.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, our Public Service and Watchdog team has paused most of its long-term projects to focus on local, state and federal response to this widening epidemic. They’ve used Freedom of Information Act requests, data skills, deep sourcing and good old-fashioned shoe leather reporting to bring you some of the most important stories produced by South Carolina media outlets.

In the earliest days of coronavirus spread here, a team of Post and Courier reporters demonstrated the ways in which the state wasn’t following its own potential pandemic plan.

Early on, we also reported that no one knew (or would say) how many coronavirus tests were being run in South Carolina, and that wasn’t good for our understanding of the full extent of the disease’s spread.

Our team was also able to report that South Carolina would not have known about its largest cluster of coronavirus cases if doctors hadn’t broken the protocol at the time and insisted on testing one patient.

We want to continue to provide this kind of vital reporting to Charleston and all corners of South Carolina. Today, you can help.

On this #GivingNewsDay, readers can donate to The Post and Courier’s Public Service and Investigative Reporting Fund. This fund will be administered by the Coastal Community Foundation, a nonprofit based in North Charleston, and is tax deductible. Your donation will pay for expensive Freedom of Information Act fees, legal fights to open up public records, travel to South Carolina news deserts that need our help, scientific testing and more.

If you believe a free press is necessary to hold government accountable to the people it serves, we ask you to consider helping us make #GivingTuesdayNow a #GivingNewsDay. Simply go to www.postandcourier.com/donate and click on the orange button. You can also send a check to the Coastal Community Foundation, 1691 Turnbull Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405, and write "Post and Courier Investigative Fund" in the subject line.

Thank you for your continued support of The Post and Courier. We couldn’t do this work without you.