Commentary: Work together as 'One Region' to safely reopen Charleston region's economy

Over the past two months, our community has experienced what we hope is a once in a lifetime crisis. The cost to health and human life has been devastating. The economic toll has been severe and has further widened inequalities already present.
The COVID-19 crisis underscores our interconnectedness. We are indeed a community that bands together, sacrifices and helps our neighbors. Our three-county region has come together to lift up those who need it most — to deliver masks and personal protection equipment, to donate food, to send our teachers and postal workers thank-you cards, to honor our grocery store workers, our nurses and our doctors, and our first responders.
We all know the coronavirus does not stop at lines on a map. That is why any response must take a comprehensive, aligned and regional approach. One Region, a collaborative initiative focused on building a stronger, more inclusive economy, is honored to lead the effort with our business, health care, nonprofit and government leaders from Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties to determine how we can safely reopen.
Our approach is first and foremost based in science. We have worked hand-in-hand with experts from the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper St. Francis Healthcare and Trident Health to make sure that the safety of our community is always prioritized.
Our economy needs to reopen and reopen safely. I have every confidence that aligning and working together as One Region is the right approach for reigniting our regional economy and ensuring employers and employees have the consistent guidelines and confidence they need to safely get back to work. We are all eager to once again visit with friends and families, dine out at our favorite restaurants, support our favorite small businesses, listen to live music and appreciate our region’s incredible artists. We all want to get back to work, but we must be smart about it, and make sure our approach is inclusive of our underserved communities and our most vulnerable.
One Region is proud to release the re|IGNITE plan, a strategy that provides recommendations to employers on how and when they can safely reopen. Along with the phase one plan, the first two industry-specific guidelines for the food and beverage industry and for small businesses (as well as subsequently released guidelines for other areas) also are available on oneregionreignite.org.
These were developed in consultation with Gov. Henry McMaster’s accelerateSC task force and follow best practices from across the country, including guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Additional guidelines will be released in the coming weeks. All guidelines will be updated regularly to take into account real-time developments and recommendations from our health community, and to ensure all small businesses, including minority-owned businesses, can succeed.
As our region continues to emerge from this pandemic, we are confident the One Region platform and these guidelines will help reignite our economy and give consumers confidence that businesses are ready to safely greet them once again.
Let’s move forward together. Let’s move forward as One Region. Let’s re|IGNITE our community with opportunities for all to thrive.
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Hank Taylor is the chairman of One Region.