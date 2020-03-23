Commentary: Without red tape, SC teachers are doing amazing work

My fellow teachers are amazing. All that has been accomplished in the past week makes my mind spin and makes me abundantly proud of our profession. With no time for focus groups, impact assessments, cost analyses, training sessions or bureaucratic delays, we made this transition to at-home learning happen, seemingly overnight.

As professionals, we took charge and were allowed to do what we know is best for our students. Not governed by upcoming tests. Not limited by standardized curriculums. Many creative teaching skills that had been bottled up inside are spewing forth and overflowing: online read alouds and bedtime stories, video chats and online games. My 5th-grade students were so excited when I signed in and joined one of their Quizlet Live teams. (Should I be happy that I helped our team win one round or embarrassed I lost the three others?)

Amid setting up the infrastructure to effectively teach, we have been simultaneously energized and terrified of this new experience because we love our students and want them to thrive in the midst of challenges. We want them to see that flexibility and adaptation are a normal part of life. which should be encountered not with fear but with problem-solving, teamwork and faith.

I don’t want to be an alarmist, but these first steps have been the easiest. Now we must determine how this temporary format of teaching will work for an unknown amount of time all the while knowing that many of our students need and crave in-person interaction and connection.

Above all, we need grace. Grace for teachers whose “classrooms” are not perfect. Of course they aren’t. We’ve never done this before, but we are all learning together. Grace for parents who find themselves overwhelmed by life — changes in work schedules, fear of illness, lack of food on the store shelves and no toilet paper — and now they have children at home who we are encouraging to learn.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Especially, we must have grace for our students. While preparing for the academic rigor of this new experience, we can’t forget about the needs of our students. Though we’ve created structure, many of our students live in chaos. Though we’ve created online community, many aren’t connected. Though we’re capable of teaching new skills and giving grades, the craziness of our new world circumstances is all some families can handle.

Editorial: Shortening SC school year over coronavirus a less-than-minimally adequate response Too many SC students don’t receive a decent education under even the best of circumstances. What happens when you start taking away their instructional time — as some states have already done and South Carolina is considering?

During February tornado warnings as we were all hunkered in the school hallway for the second time that day, a student pulled me down to her and quietly asked, “Are we going to be OK?” Many of our students don’t have anybody to ask that today, and if we’re honest, many of us are wondering the same thing.

In the grand scheme of life, a few weeks or a few months of instruction during an international pandemic may not be what makes the greatest impact in our students’ lives. The greatest influence that we can make, a difference that has the possibility to shape an entire generation, will not be found in the content we teach. It will be in the words of encouragement, the love and hope, the smiles and laughs, the safety and compassion, and the grace. It will be felt in the online chats, the unexpected phone calls, and cute cards in the mail. Teachers are uniquely prepared and ready for this exact task.

Let’s not worry about measuring our new classrooms based on our own academic standards. Or judging our students on the original standardized rubrics. Instead let’s create an unprecedented model for an unprecedented time and do what we do best: Love students, and change the world.

Jeff Maxey, 2019 South Carolina Teacher of the Year, teaches at Starr Elementary School in Anderson 3.