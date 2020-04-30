Commentary: With surge in SC gun purchases, remember to store those weapons safely

As our state slowly reopens, not only will we be going back to work but we can also see the results of the recent surge in gun purchases across South Carolina: many new gun owners who are unfamiliar with their guns.
While not the same as sales, data from the federal background check system shows there were 50,953 background checks performed in South Carolina in March. Best estimates indicate nearly 37,150 sales, while reports showed that many customers were first-time gun owners. Now that we’re not confined to our homes, these new owners will be faced with questions on what to do with their guns.
A simple request: Just store them safely.
While this seems small, about 478 people die in the United States every year from unintentional shootings. More stark, about eight kids are killed or injured by unintentional shootings every day.
Simply locking guns safely can stop such tragedies from occurring without sacrificing personal safety.
When guns are locked and unloaded, with ammunition stored separately, we can reduce these shootings. An increase in safe storage, locking all household firearms, could reduce firearm suicide and unintentional firearm deaths among youth by more than 30%.
South Carolina is known for its hospitality and the importance we place on community. We should be checking in with neighbors, especially since many in our state are hurting. There are hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians out of work. We know that it will take time for many families to get back on their feet. During these conversations, we also need to ask about guns.
This cocktail of stress, fear and uncertainty has spurred national organizations and health experts to caution of an increased risk of suicide. For those with guns in the home, that risk is particularly acute, as firearms are the most lethal method of suicide. While fewer than 10% of all suicidal acts are fatal, 90% of those attempted with a firearm result in death.
Access to a firearm tragically correlates to that outcome: A gun in the home increases the risk of suicide death by 300%. This is why suicides account for the majority of gun deaths in the United States. In South Carolina, 60% of the 811 deaths from suicide in 2018 were by firearm, above the national average. Perhaps more horrifying, of minors who committed suicide by gun across the country, 82% used a firearm belonging to a family member. Just as storing guns safely can reduce unintentional shootings, these same practices are shown to reduce the risk of suicide as well.
Suicidal acts are often the result of a temporary crisis, and reducing access to a firearm, such as by storing it safely, provides a critical barrier and time for those in crisis to seek help or to reconsider. Of that 82% of minors who died by suicide using a family member’s firearm, 64% of them used guns that were stored unlocked. Changing storage practices can save lives.
For non-gun owners, the simple act of checking on friends and neighbors and merely asking about guns can make that difference. It’s something we already know: Neighborliness matters.
Our state is ready to get back to work, and we’ll do so responsibly. We can also do our part to keep our homes and communities safe. Actions such as safe storage and checking on our neighbors seem small, but they can save lives. And, as this pandemic has shown us, that’s a cause we can all agree on.
Merrill Chapman is a Charleston resident, community organizer and the director of Brady South Carolina. She previously co-chaired Our Revolution South Carolina NS served as the vice president of the ACLU of Charleston and president of the Charleston chapter of the S.C. Progressive Network.