Commentary: Why COVID-19 testing and contact tracing won't get us back to normal soon

Politicians often cite testing and contact tracing as part of the solution to the COVID-19 crisis without a good understanding of the realities of this virus, its transmission and our ability to test for it.
Contact tracing and quarantine around SARS coronavirus cases worked to snuff out the 2004 outbreak, limiting it to about 8,000 cases and almost 800 deaths worldwide. It was successful for two important reasons. Essentially, all patients with SARS were identifiably ill, and they were not infectious to others prior to the onset of symptoms. COVID-19 is totally different: 60% to 80% of infected patients are either mildly ill or not sick at all but still infectious, and those who do become ill are highly infectious to others two to three days prior to the onset of symptoms. This means the vast majority of ongoing transmission in the community is silent and undiagnosed.
So for all new COVID-19 patients, DHEC would have to “trace” all contacts with whom they shared air four to 10 days prior. Such contacts would all need to be tested (because most are likely asymptomatic), then quarantined pending test results. Multiply that by hundreds of concurrent cases, and it is clear that contact tracing is absolutely not feasible as a COVID-19 transmission control measure for the general population.
Nasopharyngeal swab testing up to now has only looked for active COVID-19 virus infection in a limited number of sick or exposed patients. The 5,000 positives to date in South Carolina represent only the extreme tip of the iceberg of people already infected in our state, which could easily be 500,000 or more.
Antibodies are proteins that our immune system makes in response to a specific infection. The search is on for a reliable, validated blood test for COVID-19 antibody that correlates with resolved infection and immunity to further infection. Dozens of companies, universities and government agencies are working to develop and market such a COVID-19 antibody test. Once we have a reliable COVID-19 antibody screen, testing of a representative sample of the population will give a snapshot of the proportion already infected.
Herd immunity refers to a population that is largely immune to a specific infectious agent either by vaccination or natural infection. When this immune “herd” is exposed to the infectious agent, no sustained transmission occurs because any infected person is unlikely enough to encounter a susceptible person during the time frame of infectiousness. But no vaccine for COVID-19 is in sight, and if 500,000 are already infected, that’s only 10% of the state population. So 4.5 million remain susceptible. Masking and social distancing slow COVID-19 transmission rates but don’t stop it unless everyone freezes in place for a couple of incubation periods (four weeks?). That won’t happen. Herd immunity may not kick in until 60% to 80% of the population is infected.
As the ethicists like to say, “good data make good ethics.” Right now, we only know what the tip of the COVID-19 iceberg looks like. Widespread use of a reliable antibody test will help define where we are and changes over time, which will help guide ethical decisions regarding socialization and opening up businesses. Whatever we do, we need extra efforts to protect the vulnerable middle-age to elderly.
Louis Pasteur is quoted as having said, “the microbes will always have the last word.” COVID-19 caught us with our guard down, but I’m confident we will overcome it. Until a vaccine is available, the new reality will be months of masking and physical distancing and, unfortunately, many more deaths. The hope is that we will be more ready for the next pandemic when it does occur.
Ludwig A. Lettau, M.D., MPH, is president of Lowcountry Infectious Diseases. He is a past president of the S.C. Infectious Disease Society and a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist.