Commentary: White House COVID-19 cases show need for frequent, universal testing

Many have joined the call for universal COVID-19 testing. The issues have become clouded by questions about test integrity and the problem of testing negative today, then having COVID-19 tomorrow. It’s a dangerous situation. This was clearly demonstrated recently by two White House figures, including Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, who exposed many others after becoming positive and despite frequent testing.
Some have used the White House situation to say, “See, widespread testing wouldn’t work anyway.” Actually, it is a clear example of why testing needs to be universal and conducted over as short a period as possible.
The situation demonstrates the possibility of a new infection occurring after a negative test. Even more importantly, some infected people never develop symptoms, and almost all infections have a pre-symptomatic phase during which the person is contagious. So without widespread and nearly universal testing, all of us may be intermittently exposed to people who are contagious but have no reason to believe they are infected because they are not “sick.”
We all tend to think that way: I feel fine, don’t worry! Only widespread testing of asymptomatic people will address these issues.
What about the problems with testing? The most important are false negatives for viral testing (infected but the test says you aren’t) and false positives for antibody testing (never infected but the test says you were). These situations are dangerous, allowing infected people to expose others or never-infected people to be overconfident and expose themselves. Another issue is whether people who were infected and have antibodies are actually immune.
These are real and important issues that can be addressed. First and foremost, only the most accurate tests, as determined by the Food and Drug Administration, should be used for widespread testing. Second, repetitive testing automatically reduces false results exponentially due to statistics. If one test has a false rate of 10%, for instance, doing it twice has a rate of 1% and three times 0.01%. Third, no test is perfect, so the design of each test can be set to favor one false result or another — viral testing should favor false positives and antibody testing false negatives. Finally, no information will almost always be worse than a small percentage of inaccurate results, and most of us are now in the no-information phase.
What about immunity after infection? We don’t yet have definitive evidence of it, which can only be obtained by deliberately exposing people who have recovered from the virus. But global experience is almost conclusive that there are virtually no confirmed cases of clinical reinfection after recovery. Biology says this will happen to rare individuals, but most instances will be an incomplete recovery or the shedding of inactive viral particles after the infection is complete. Further, although there may be a remote possibility of a person with antibodies reacquiring the virus and shedding it, they should have at most mild symptoms and eliminate the virus quickly.
Finally, the entire premise of a vaccine relies on the antibody response to infection leading to immunity. A vaccine is just a way to cause an immune response to a portion of the virus and will never cause as strong or specific an immune response as the actual infection. So if infection doesn’t lead to immunity, no vaccine can either. To summarize, the evidence is clear that lack of immunity post-infection is a theoretical issue, not a practical one. The World Health Organization and various experts should make that more clear to the public.
A critical component of battling the pandemic is to still maintain proper social distancing and to use a mask whenever distancing is not possible, to protect yourself and particularly others. Masks fill the gap between negative or inaccurate tests. It is not just about whether or not you are scared of the virus, but is about respecting others who don’t want to risk contact with an asymptomatic contagious person and containing the pandemic. The only way we can do that is by all of us doing our part and wearing a mask when close to people in public. It should be mandated by law.
J. Philip Saul, M.D., is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric cardiologist.