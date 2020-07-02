Commentary: Where's the bold, throw-everything-at-the-problem Henry McMaster when we need him?

The coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate, crippling the Palmetto State’s health and economy, yet Gov. Henry McMaster refuses to take meaningful action, most notably declining to impose a statewide requirement to wear protective masks in public.
It’s startling to see McMaster shy away from this health crisis, surrendering his power in hopes that circumstances will miraculously improve.
This is the same governor who has had no reservations about issuing mandatory evacuation orders during hurricane seasons, telling coastal residents to clear out of town even as storms were days away from landfall, whether in South Carolina or elsewhere.
And this is the same man who began his political career as a federal prosecutor, where he did not hesitate to marshal the full resources and power of the United States government to combat a different alleged public health crisis: marijuana.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated a 33-year-old McMaster to be U.S. attorney for South Carolina. As the state’s top federal prosecutor, McMaster oversaw a drug investigation meant to apprehend homegrown marijuana smugglers. The investigation, which I researched for the writing of a nonfiction book, had a catchy name — “Operation Jackpot” — and succeeded in convicting dozens of elusive criminals who had managed for years to smuggle ton after ton of pot into East Coast marshes. As McMaster said at the time, “The drug problem is an insidious one that causes problems in the schools and destroys families .... It’s a terrible thing, and I’m going to do everything I can to solve that problem.”
Operation Jackpot thrived thanks to a few key strategies embraced by McMaster.
First, he threw the full weight of the government behind his mission, transcending bureaucratic turf battles to create a task force that combined agents from the FBI, DEA, IRS and other law enforcement agencies. Second, he surrounded himself with capable people, staffing the task force with notably ambitious investigators and prosecutors. Lastly, McMaster and his team were willing to push the envelope, engaging in international manhunts and using the then-untested legal tactic of civil forfeiture to seize suspected smugglers’ fortunes and luxury assets even before the filing of criminal charges.
These days, McMaster seems incapable of such bold action, no matter the urgency. The governor throws his hands up over the suggestion of a statewide requirement to wear masks, claiming enforcement would be too difficult. Despite infection numbers shooting through the roof, he reopens our economy and declines to reimpose restrictions that can save lives. McMaster also keeps conspicuously less competent company these days, choosing to stand with President Donald J. Trump despite the commander-in-chief’s lazy and disinterested pandemic response. Trump refuses to wear a mask, has asked to reduce diagnostic testing and has suggested Americans receive treatments of ineffective medicines and bleach injections. I’m baffled why anyone would support and mimic the president’s embarrassing behavior and refusal to lead. Like Trump, McMaster’s response has become one of resignation.
Operation Jackpot led to the conviction of more than 100 people. But similar to our nation’s longstanding War on Drugs, the South Carolina task force hardly made a dent in overall marijuana trafficking. Today marijuana is legal for recreational or medical use in a sizable portion of the country.
But if pot has turned out to be a dubious public enemy, incapable of causing a deadly overdose, we should have no illusions about the danger of coronavirus, which has killed more than 120,000 people in the United States alone. During his drug investigation, McMaster was a publicity hound, appearing often for the cameras as he became the public face of Operation Jackpot. Today he seems less eager to embrace the spotlight. I suppose seized yachts, sports cars and piles of drug money stacked on a table make for better optics than South Carolinians dying on ventilators.
Coronavirus is spreading across the Palmetto State, killing our residents and sapping the economy. The strategies in place to combat the pandemic are being exposed as drastically insufficient. It’s time for the governor to recognize the severity of this crisis and the weakness of his response. To reuse some of McMaster’s words, I’d argue that the coronavirus is an insidious disease that causes problems in the schools and destroys families. It’s a terrible thing, and I’d hope that our governor is going to do everything he can to solve that problem.
Jason Ryan is a nonfiction author in Charleston and a former staff writer for The State newspaper in Columbia. His books include “Jackpot: High Times, High Seas, and the Sting That Launched the War on Drugs.”