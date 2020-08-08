Commentary: Where is the COVID-19 safety net?

Across the nation, state and Greenville County, affordable housing continues to be out of reach for many households. The impact of COVID-19 is only making the situation worse.
Jumping right into the data, Greenville County had 3,633 people who experienced homelessness in 2018-19, of which 1,106 were children. The Housing and Urban Development Department’s Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Greenville County is about $842 per month, which requires an annual income of $33,680 without spending more than 30% of household income on housing, which is HUD’s benchmark. An income at that level requires a wage of $16.19 per hour; however, the estimated wage of a Greenville County renter is less than $14.88 per hour.
Nationwide, the lowest fifth of all households spend about 80% of their expenditures on necessities including housing (40%), food (15%), transportation (15%) and health (10%). These numbers indicate that homelessness is always a threat, and any small shock to the economy increases at-risk households’ vulnerability of eviction. This data is further magnified when considering that South Carolina has the highest eviction rate among all states.
The one-two punches of COVID-19 and the recession have affected all of us in one manner or another, but the most vulnerable among us have borne the brunt. Congress and the president are working on another stimulus package, but there are many sticking points. Meanwhile, low- and middle-income households are exposed to the end of eviction protections and lost unemployment insurance benefits. (South Carolina’s moratorium on evictions ended in May.) As Congress debates, landlords will begin the eviction processes and seek overdue rent from people who no longer have the $600 monthly unemployment supplement.
In the second quarter, the nation’s production experienced its largest decline on record. The unemployment rate in the Greenville-Anderson metro area jumped from 2.5% in March to 12.5% in April and May; job postings have fallen by 10% since February; and initial unemployment claims were 12,000 for the four weeks ending July 4. Nationwide, 29% of low-income households have been affected by COVID-19 job and/or income losses. Any income loss leaves little room for cutting expenditures since 80% are spent on basic necessities. Furthermore, people with job or income losses report hardships at about double the rate of those without a loss. These hardships include food insecurity and problems paying rent or mortgages. The consequences of losing a home or food insecurity are severe in both the short- and long-term.
There are people who argue that the federal unemployment benefits are a disincentive for people to return to work, which likely has some merit, but there are other overwhelming factors preventing a return to employment. With the virus surging across the country, families with children or those caring for an elderly person are unable to return to work as many schools, camps and care facilities are closed. Additionally, with the uncertainty surrounding the opening of schools, parents must prepare for children being at home for distance learning at least part of the school week.
In spite of these challenges, workers will return to their jobs when the rampant spread of the virus is under control and workplaces are safe. The surge in employment in May and June when millions returned to work is testimony to this realty. People want to work.
The end of eviction moratoriums will create a surge in evictions. One analyst estimates that 43% of South Carolina renters are at risk of eviction. Using a nationwide eviction cost calculator, an eviction costs $11,000 per household including costs for emergency shelter, inpatient and emergency medical care, child welfare services and juvenile delinquency. If all at-risk renters are evicted in South Carolina, that is an estimated cost of $2.8 billion to our state.
It is imperative to continue the supplemental unemployment benefits and the moratorium on evictions while extending and expanding rental assistance. We also encourage lawmakers to consider legislation that provides relief for landlords that they can pass on to renters. Partners of the Greenville Homeless Alliance are collaborating to leverage the local, state and federal funds available for housing insecurity and homelessness. Join us in advocating for the continuation of the supplemental unemployment benefits and the moratorium on evictions. Learn from problem-solvers across the state through a series of sessions beginning Aug. 11 at the South Carolina Home Attainability Forum 2020. Get details at southcarolinahousingforum.com.
If you know someone facing eviction, direct them to 211 for access to local rental assistance or legal aid resources. For more information, contact the Greenville Homeless Alliance at www.gvlhomes4all.org/about.
Susan McLarty is the Greenville Homeless Alliance coordinator, and Robert Arden, Ph.D., is an economist.