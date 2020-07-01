Commentary: Wear a mask. Save a veteran

By now, it is clear who among us are the most vulnerable to the devastating illness sweeping our nation: those who are older or have underlying health conditions, people of color and those of lower socioeconomic status.
At least one (and in many cases, multiple) of these descriptions characterizes the vast majority of the more than 75,000 veterans served by the VA in Charleston.
As a VA physician who cares primarily for elderly patients and those who are seriously ill, I am consistently struck and humbled by each and every veteran’s remarkable resilience and humility. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the most common question I hear from my patients is, “How are you doing, doc?”
In the past month, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina has increased exponentially, and hospitals are feeling the impact.
While the VA is dedicated to taking care of our veterans (and even non-veterans) in this time of crisis, we as a state need to collectively do better about reducing their risk of contracting this life-threatening disease.
Several factors impact the surging rate of COVID-19 in our state, but make no mistake: We can do something about this.
There is at least one simple, cost-effective thing we can all do to mitigate the risk of spread: Wear a mask.
We must all wear masks when out in public. Without exception.
Masks greatly reduce person-to-person disease transmission. Mask-wearing is not primarily for the benefit of the mask wearers; it is for the benefit of those people who come into contact with them.
We know that the asymptomatic spread of the disease is significant. This means that any person can unknowingly become infected and pass the disease to someone who may suffer life-threatening consequences.
Choosing to wear a mask is choosing to care for your fellow man. And if everyone does it, everyone benefits.
Our veterans have vowed to protect us, and now, as many thousands of them once again face grave danger, we need to vow to protect them.
Taking action to prevent the harm and suffering of others is a choice veterans have made time and time again for all of us in this country. Donning a mask is the least we can do for them in return.
Dr. Ilana Stol is a geriatrics and palliative care physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.