Commentary: We need universal and repetitive screening for COVID-19

Expanded screening is now noted as a critical need by virtually every politician, expert and pundit. In an April 13 op-ed, I promoted universal screening for both the presence of the virus, indicating current infection, and antibodies, indicating recovering or past infection. I also provided some options for how it might be accomplished.
Many others have now joined that chorus, including the Rockefeller Foundation, which on April 21 came up with an identical cost estimate to mine of under $100 billion for the U.S.; others have estimated even less at $25 billion to $30 billion. Remarkably, President Trump’s task force, including its leader Dr. Deborah Birx, doesn’t seem to understand the difference between testing symptomatic patients and population screening. There are indeed supply and logistic barriers to widely expanded testing, but it seems most could be addressed by a federally driven program.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has discussed issues with expanded screening, including that the lack of virus today does not mean one won’t have it tomorrow, that we aren’t sure what level of antibodies confirms immunity, and that we don’t know how long immunity will last.
The first of these is exactly why screening needs to be universal in as short a period as possible. If we had a snapshot of the population, it would allow everyone infected at that point to be identified and quarantined, leaving the rest of the population at lower risk. Recent reports of wider spread testing have been illustrative: Testing at a Boston homeless shelter found half of those tested were positive and all were asymptomatic; semi-random antibody testing in New York City found 21% were positive. Such data along with other small studies suggest that the reservoir of asymptomatic cases may be many times more than previously thought, a scary proposition since asymptomatic individuals can clearly spread the disease.
On the positive side, the effective death rate may be much lower than thought and the number of potentially immune people probably is much higher. Only universal testing can answer these questions and move us forward, particularly if all results are kept in a national database.
Here are some examples of what we can do with universal and repetitive screening:
Health care: Workers and patients are perhaps the two most important groups to test frequently. This allows caretakers to know they cannot transmit the virus, the separation of all infected patients, and resumption of all other medical care for noninfected patients. Many hospitals already are doing this.
Sports: South Korean baseball is resuming and some U.S. major sports leagues are planning resumption of fan-free competition by assuring all participants are free of virus, something that could be done prior to every game. Similarly, non-professional sports could restart with recurrent screening of all nonimmune participants.
Commercial travel: Required negative testing in the last 48 hours for all nonimmune travelers could easily be implemented as a form of “TSA precheck.” For those without a recent test, point-of-care testing could be performed at TSA.
Restaurants: Similar to travel or gun background checks, a bar code could be scanned for all staff and customers before they are allowed in.
Residential buildings, gyms and spas: Rules could be relaxed if all residents or customers were known to not have the virus or be immune.
Some scenarios are harder than others, but the possibilities for keeping us safe and operating close to normal with reliable universal and repetitive testing are almost endless. Testing and databasing the results can be done voluntarily through a data agreement similar to ones we agree to now for social media. The consequences of not agreeing would be similar to vaccination for public schools — no agreement, no access. Further, the addition of requirements for the use of masks in situations where social distancing is harder would fill the gaps caused by the possibility of new infection since the last test was performed.
It does seem like Congress is finally getting on board with $25 billion designated for testing in the latest spending package. Adding the support of the president through the Defense Production Act and FEMA would be a huge plus in moving us forward.
J. Philip Saul, M.D., is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric cardiologist.