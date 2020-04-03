Commentary: We need science in government

‘We live in a microbial world. Animals and plants are merely along for the ride.” As our lives are in upheaval due to an invisible menace, this quote from one of my graduate school mentors, Dr. Lee Kump, has never rung more true.
Recently, spring break approached along with uncertainty about when and if we would be back in the classroom. One of the last topics I covered with my “Astrobiology/Intelligent Life in the Universe” class was the impact that microbial life has on Earth’s temperature. Without microorganisms, Earth’s atmosphere would be about 36 degrees warmer. Imagine New York City in July with an average high of 120 degrees. Imagine Charleston with an average high of 96 degrees in February.
The reason for this is that over million-year time scales carbon dioxide is ultimately removed from Earth’s surface via the erosion of rocks. Igneous rocks react with carbon dioxide to form limestone and quartz. The carbon locked into limestone is essentially permanently removed from Earth’s atmosphere, thereby reducing the greenhouse effect. Microbial life accelerates this process and has set the equilibrium on our planet roughly 36 degrees cooler than it would have been without it.
For decades , climate scientists have been warning us of the existential threat posed to the planet by climate change, global warming and environmental degradation. Our government’s response: increase emissions, obfuscate the science, reduce standards and regulations and hamstring the EPA.
Similarly, for years epidemiologists have been warning us of the risks of a pandemic that could afflict our country and the globe. Our government’s response: propose funding cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and dismantle the National Security Council’s global health security office. We are now faced with a pandemic that threatens our way of life.
It has never been more apparent that we need science in government. We need leaders who are scientifically literate, or at least do not willfully ignore or intentionally contradict established scientific findings. Our policies need to rely more on long-term scientific projections and less on short-term financial gains.
If we continue on our current science-denying or science-minimizing trajectory, we can say goodbye to our way of life and possibly our species‘ existence. But in 10 million years, microorganisms will have fixed our mess without the bat of an eye. Except for COVID-19. It will be upset that it lost a host.
Dr. Moshe Rhodes is an environmental microbiologist at the College of Charleston.