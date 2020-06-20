Commentary: Three who died — in a state where the dying is just beginning

As COVID-19 cases explode in South Carolina, it’s easy to forget that these are more than abstract numbers. They are real people.
People like Evelyn Ihmle, Shifra Rosen and Robert Sears.
Mrs. Ihmle and Mrs. Rosen lived across the hall from each other at Brookdale West Ashley, an assisted living facility.
One grew up dirt poor in rural Sumter during the Great Depression, the other was the daughter of prominent Charleston merchants. Both lost two children too early. And within days, both died of the most deadly virus of our lifetime.
In a statement, Brookdale said more than one member of its community tested positive for the virus. Family members say at least five tested positive, including a caretaker. “We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms,” the company said.
Shifra Rosen was born into the Karesh and Hyman families, among the most storied names in the Jewish retailing community in 20th-century Charleston. Their family tradition lives on in Hyman’s Seafood on Meeting Street.
She grew up on Rutledge Avenue, summered on Sullivan’s Island and graduated from the University of Georgia. She married a dentist, Jack Rosen, and helped him run the Wentworth Street office for 15 years. They had four children. Two died, one became a psychiatrist, the other psychotherapist.
“She was a character,” her daughter, Joan Funk of Atlanta, remembers. “When I was 14, I came home and she had bought a casket because it was a good price. She was funny.”
Mrs. Rosen died on May 27 at the age of 93 in Roper Hospital. Two weeks later, her 94-year-old neighbor across the hall also died of COVID-19 in Roper.
How else could she survive?
Mrs. Ihmle had never traveled more than 40 miles from her Sumter home until she got on a train by herself at 18, bound for Washington. Thus began her great adventure that would last a lifetime.
It was World War II, the men were away, and women flooded the workplace. She found a job in the typing pool at the FBI and roomed in a boarding house. There she met the love of her life, Gordon Ihmle, an FBI agent who had flown dozens of bombing missions over Nazi Germany.
Over the decades, she followed Gordon all over the country as he moved up the ladder at the FBI and then the fledgling Atomic Energy Commission. They had two children, and she eventually went back to work at the Food and Drug Administration. Then tragedy: One son died in a mountain-climbing accident, the other to cancer. Both were in their 20s.
“She was more like our mother than anyone in our family,” remembers her younger sister, Linda Lee Gill, now 75. “She was very practical, very logical. How else could she survive losing her two children?”
Mrs. Gill had not seen her sister since Brookdale was locked down in March. “Remember, we love you,” Mrs. Gill told her big sister on the phone June 10. Evelyn died an hour later.
‘One of the lucky ones’
They called Robert Sears “the shark king.”
For more than a decade, Mr. Sears volunteered at the South Carolina Aquarium, where he wore a hammerhead shark hat while giving tours. Then in March he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent almost a month in a Summerville hospital.
For the first two weeks, he seemed to be recovering, and he told WCSC-TV in an interview from his hospital bed in April that he was feeling stronger every day. But also noted he had Type 2 diabetes.
“I was thinking, ‘Am I going to die?’ Because I watch TV all the time, and I see all the number of cases, and then I see all the number of deaths. It’s a very scary situation when you find out you are positive,” he said.
He called himself “one of the lucky ones.”
“I pulled through this thing,” he said. “I just wanted to tell everyone out there: Do the guidelines. Do the social distancing. I know it’s hard. A lot of people are probably getting on each other’s nerves. But do that because we have to get this under control.’’
Ten days later, Robert Sears was dead at 55.
How many more?
Six months into this nightmare, the dying may just be beginning in South Carolina.
The virus has killed more than 630 people, and the University of Washington’s COVID-19 model projects that will more than quadruple to 2,853 by Oct. 1.
South Carolina had the nation’s highest growth rate for COVID-19 cases as of Friday; Charleston is nearing “hot spot” status.
The people who are falling ill and dying are our grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends and neighbors.
Why in the world would you not wear a mask?
Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.