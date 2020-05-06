Commentary: The ominous threat of online education during COVID-19 pandemic

Over 55 million students in about 124,000 K-12 schools are transitioning to an online platform as a way to contain COVID-19. Beyond the drastic funding shortages that public schools face, widescale virtual education presents a clear and present danger to a public school system. If it remains unregulated, a virtual takeover threatens to overwhelm our public school system with a multitude of complications.
The malignant threat, like the virus itself, has not been accurately reported. The sanguine image of virtual learning broadcast by CNN from Westminster Academy, a private school in the Atlanta suburbs, was misleading at best. The reality is that myriad problems with virtual education disrupted the learning of millions of students as they headed into the last months of school.
The short-term complications are widespread. “Zoombombing” and online trolling have already frustrated and offended thousands of users. The abrupt shift has also prompted questions of data privacy as new arrangements are made to meet the rising need to deliver curriculum and instruction online. Students and teachers improperly hunched over a computer for hours pose physical risks as well. This, of course, assumes all students have access. Over 9 millions students lack internet access and students of color are disconnected more frequently than their white peers.
Though all stakeholders are adapting to some degree and there is some reason for optimism, online learning will never replace face-to-face instruction.
Yet this should not come as a surprise. We know that the promises of online education rarely translated into a quality education in the past. The pitfalls were made painfully clear the first days of virtual school in the new millennium and they are now exposed on a massive scale.
The more profound danger is harder to detect. It lies in an insidious, long-term complication that compromises the essence of public education: When transitioning to online education, stakeholders handed the keys to the private sector.
Mirroring the nation’s response to the urgent need for personal protective equipment, the solutions to widespread school closures rely uneasily on private partnerships to supply public goods — from proctoring exams in college to providing videoconferencing platforms to millions of students. With an established e-learning infrastructure already in place, e-learning companies amassed massive profits prior to the virus, and for-profit companies like Zoom continue to cash in while others struggle with impending financial calamity.
Fiscal maleficence, poor management and the stigma of online education contaminated the public schools years before COVID-19 because it prevented the development of quality virtual teaching strategies and professional development. Now, as we have transitioned exclusively to an online platform and rely on this problematic infrastructure, educational disparities will widen and the educational debt owed to disenfranchised communities will remain unpaid.
Our sudden, uneasy transition to online learning clears the way for unprecedented growth of school choice and privatization. They were already primed for such a takeover.
Though mired in scandal and dismal results, a significant part of providing school “options” prior to COVID-19 was driven by virtual education offered nearly 5 million courses to 2.7 million students. In 30 states and the District of Columbia, full-time cyber schools were readily available for parents and their kids who do not want to step foot inside a traditional brick and mortar school. Prior to her appointment as Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos financially backed for-profit online education providers and continued to advocate for virtual learning from Washington, D.C.
The transition to a new, massive platform is largely free from regulation or public oversight guided by education experts. Private and for-profit companies like Zoom have emerged as the solution to the public education crises we face. Though we lean on the CDC and the medical experts to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic, the expertise of educators through teacher unions, teacher associations and parents organized through school improvement organizations have not guided the implementation of virtual learning.
An issue central to the survival of our democracy is the health of our public schools, which provide a shared space to define, debate and shape our collective livelihood. If anyone else but education experts and advocates for our children guide how virtual learning is implemented, then corruption, inefficiency and profit will continue to dismantle a public education system. Our central meeting place for our democracy, the public school, will continue to be privatized and the purpose of public education will be compromised.
Today, when millions of teachers and students need an online education, we are left with a calamity of privatization. If left unchecked, a privatized virtual education industry threatens to lay waste to a public system that was already on life support prior to COVID-19.
Jon N. Hale, Ph.D., is an author and public education advocate.