Commentary: The COVID-19 shuffle: boredom, drudgery and perspective

One day, boredom, the next day, drudgery. The days meld. If the newspaper is plump, it must be Sunday.
My dear wife Peggy has become the warden of our stay-at-home operations. A thermometer in my mouth twice a day, followed by smell and taste tests. The dial-up for the family doctor is a coded one-digit proposition.
There’s plenty of reading, emailing, phone calls, and that list — her list — of deferred projects and chores. One of those “projects” required only a single piece of lumber, so I sneaked off to a big box store, self-promising to practice “social distancing.”
It was gorgeous weather, and the place was packed. Self-isolation and stay-at-home disciplines tend to spur home improvement projects requiring tools and supplies. It’s a “time-on-our-hands” proposition that counters drudgery and boredom — and advances a wonderful human instinct, productivity.
Scores of eager customers crossed paths with scores of attentive employees. For sure, most folks seemed to understand the 6 feet of “social distancing” mandate. Compliance was voluntary and often difficult.
I collected my 2-by-4, and as I stood in a segmented line to check out, I thought about the reality.
I had engaged mortal risks — and joined a confederacy of knuckleheads, carelessly flouting the commonsense rules of life and death. That banister repair could wait, but there I stood — in the crossfire of the very Petri dish of human interaction we’ve been warned to avoid.
It was a moment of self-possession and humility; rigid discipline would hereafter trump any instincts of productivity. I’ve plenty of books to read, and maybe some of those streaming documentaries will be entertaining.
I sensed I’d be lucky if the warden didn’t smack me with the two-by-four when I got home. She didn’t and the banister was duly repaired.
But there’s a bigger point here than one old man shopping for a board.
Every day, hundreds of health care workers throughout regional Charleston go face-to-face with Mother Nature’s deadly coronavirus in settings far riskier than a store filled with eager shoppers. I needed one board for a home project; they need a continuous inventory of personal protective devices such as masks and gowns to save lives. Our lives.
Boards were in ample supply for silly me, but masks and gowns are in short and rapidly dwindling supply for the real heroes of this crisis: our doctors, nurses and every member of their extended teams.
Suddenly, we realize that we’re in hand-to-hand combat with a powerful enemy and we’re short-handed and off balance. And that those who treat us — or save us — are in constant danger.
We have lumber aplenty. Why not masks and ventilators?
There are no silver-bullet answers, and that seeds frustration. So do the gratuitous recriminations of the political finger-pointing and blame-avoidance reality shows that too often interrupt and skew the flow of information from public health experts. A president, governors and mayors surely must make tough decisions, and many these days are of the life-and-death type. Straight talk is imperative. Political scripting has become offensive.
So, no more escapes from house confinement. I’m grounded and now wonder about the term “social distancing.” We can readily understand the objective, but it’s a clumsy term. This crisis demands physical distancing — and the strongest possible social interdependence of family and friends.
Maybe we should switch the mandate to “Physical Distancing” and “Social Supporting.”
The context of these times demands constant respect. For goodness’ sake, there are fresh projections of more than 100,000 deaths in the United States, maybe even twice that many. And economists are sharpening forecasts of a “profound economic shock.”
Boredom and drudgery must never diffuse our appreciation and support for the health care system heroes, and we must pray they will be protected as they must be.
The DNA of humanity cues our readiness to help others any way we can — and to recognize our interdependence. Thus, the knuckleheads among us must commit to higher disciplines.
The warden said it best: “That two-by-four will do you no good in an emergency room.”
Ron Brinson is a former associate editor of this newspaper. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com