Commentary: Start remembering this pandemic now

We’re in the midst of a pandemic, and as a historian of public health and epidemic disease, you’d think I would be pouring over the past.
Friends, colleagues and family members have even asked if I’m tepidly reveling in this moment, on a soapbox suddenly surrounded by folks wanting to hear about how the lessons of history can speak to our situation.
But honestly I’m mostly thinking about the future: How are we going to remember the COVID-19 pandemic? How will we teach future students about it? Tell our grandchildren about it?
How will it fit into the larger history of the human response to pandemics and the impact of infectious disease on human populations? Will it be more like plague or cholera, yellow fever or influenza? What stories will resonate, which ones will be forgotten?
You see, what we’re going to forget about the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic is just as important — maybe even more important — than what we’re going to remember. The historical record of our collective memory speaks for itself.
Devastating outbreaks of infectious disease, such as cholera, tuberculosis, typhoid fever, and smallpox, have killed far more than the American Civil War in the 19th century. Our memories of the battles at Fort Sumter, Bull Run, Shiloh and Antietam live on, and no doubt war has impacted the human condition in powerful ways that resonate with people today.
But popular notions of past outbreaks, of the human suffering that ensued, of the embroiled political debates they created and of the scientific creativity that often flourished, has largely faded. Again in the early 20th century, the influenza outbreak of 1918-19 killed magnitudes more than World War I, yet it’s been called by noted historian Alfred Crosby “America’s Forgotten Pandemic.”
By the mid-20th century, heart disease and cancer were leading causes of death, but the nation’s collective minds were on World War II, the Cold War and the Vietnam War. For some fascinating reason, we just don’t like to remember pandemics.
Perhaps we should start now.
Maybe our forgetfulness is because we feel we “conquered” those past diseases. It might stem from the collective grief and intensely emotional experiences like the one we’re facing now with the novel coronavirus.
As a society we’re grasping for analogies, for ways to make sense of this immense moment. And it’s no surprise that people are turning to history for answers. The virus may be novel, but our response right now is anything but unprecedented.
President Trump repeatedly called this a war against the novel coronavirus. The war metaphor is an interesting choice, and certainly not a new response to an epidemic crisis in American history. During the 20th century, American politicians and public health officials forged wars against syphilis, polio, cancer and HIV/AIDS.
During the last Democratic debate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders made elusive, and sometimes clumsy references to SARS and Ebola. Both tried to make sense of this moment in tangible ways that people could relate to, but that’s difficult when our collective memory of epidemics is an elusive one, when the analogies don’t quite fit.
And that’s why I think we need both more historical reflection as well as a better grasp of the tricky, complicated and politicized process happening before our eyes.
It’s up for grabs how we’re going to remember COVID-19. The crafting of a collective memory has begun, with some arguing American governmental officials acted swiftly and decisively in response to early warnings and others saying we were dangerously slow to act, with deadly consequences.
America’s response, and our death rates, will be compared to those in China, Iran and Italy. Down the road, it will matter a lot whose voices we listen to, how they are recorded, and memorialized. As we continue living through this pandemic, we need to remember not to forget.
Jacob Steere-Williams is an associate professor of history at the College of Charleston. He can be reached at steerewilliamsj@cofc.edu.