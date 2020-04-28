Commentary: Smart City technologies can help us recover from COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives. Smart City technologies offer the promise of a more robust economic recovery and enhanced public health, but we need a very public debate before deciding how far we want to go.
Compilation, interpretation and application of data lies at the heart of the Smart City. How much of the current crisis could have been averted if we had earlier access to the data surrounding the contagiousness and morbidity of COVID-19? Technologies that monitor vehicle and pedestrian counts and spacing can confirm whether we are observing social distancing.
While our existing 4G network allows us to collect and analyze data, a fifth-generation (5G) network would allow us to do so much more quickly.
Prior to the crisis, few would have anticipated the amount of remote working and learning in which we are engaged. That shift is likely to become a long-term trend. Eric Schmidt, former CEO and executive chairman of Google, has written that “if we are to build a future economy and education system based on tele-everything, we need a fully connected population and ultra-fast infrastructure.” This requires 5G.
Our current 4G system has handled the amount of current traffic but has strained to do so. One study estimated average data consumption per household in March reached nearly 400 gigabytes, about an 11% increase over the previous monthly record. However, 59% of American cities had shown potential network strain for the week ending March 28, with 13.5% of cities seeing dips of 20% or more below their usual range in median download speeds.
A robust 5G network addresses the problem. The General Assembly is considering the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act, H.4262, which is designed to create a comprehensive, uniform and streamlined process for deploying 5G infrastructure. The pandemic demonstrates the need.
Earlier this month, Google and Apple announced they would build software together that would alert people if they had been in contact with someone infected by the coronavirus. The Wall Street Journal suggested the project offered a concrete technological solution for governmental authorities searching for ways to at least partially lift the economic shutdown. All of us want to end the shutdown but do not want to jeopardize public health in doing so.
The “public safety vs. privacy” debate is not new. We accept inspections, metal detectors and X-rays required before boarding airliners. What if part of the “price of admission” into a crowded college football game is having the Google/Apple app on one’s phone?
Smart City technologies can make such data available, but should they? We need a spirited debate on balancing the use of the data with privacy concerns.
Releasing this kind of data is anathema to traditional American notions of privacy. Even in the current crisis, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has wrestled with balancing public health with privacy. State health officials have reportedly been reluctant to share the addresses of known COVID-19 cases with emergency dispatchers. Officials provide a list based on ZIP codes. The Google/Apple app goes much further.
In a public health emergency, many accept increased surveillance as a necessary cost of protecting themselves and their families. They may not be willing to make such a trade-off in normal circumstances, but can we, and do we want to, put the genie back in the bottle?
Life requires balance and the COVID-19 virus has changed the balance in our lives. Smart City technologies can improve our response to the next public health emergency, but we need to carefully examine the trade-offs.
Morris Ellison is a partner with the law firm of Womble Bond Dickinson where he has chaired the firm’s Smart Cities practice in North America.