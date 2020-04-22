Commentary: Small businesses are vital to Charleston

A second round of small business relief appears headed for congressional approval. This is tremendous news for many Lowcountry small business owners as many were left out of the first round. In total, about $850 billion will have been made available, but the concern is that many truly small businesses and sole proprietorships have been left out.
Per the Small Business Administration, the average award for the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program was $239,000. Based on grant guidelines and assuming the average business has a 30% labor cost compared to gross revenue, the average business had gross revenue north of $3 million annually. The vast majority of small businesses in Charleston don’t generate $3 million annually, and this supports the fact that many owners here have not received the assistance they need. This reason, coupled with the lag time for funds to be disbursed prompted me to push for a city-backed small business loan fund a month ago.
City Council discussed the proposal March 24 and deferred it. It was sent to the Community Development Committee where it has been since because the city couldn’t identify funding for it. While I understand the city’s financial uncertainties that we must address in the coming months, I don’t understand the shortsightedness that some have for our small businesses, the people they employ and the long-term financial contributions they make.
Revenue from hospitality and accommodations taxes make up about 20% of the city’s general fund budget, and when hundreds of businesses potentially close for good, that will result in lost tax revenues. If we lose 100 small businesses due to COVID-19 closings and each of those businesses generated $1 million annually, the city could see a reduction of $2 million in hospitality or accommodations taxes each year. If each of those small businesses employed 10 people, that’s 1,000 jobs lost and 1,000 people applying for unemployment benefits.
Small businesses employ thousands in our community and make up almost half of the nation’s private-sector payroll and economic output. For every dollar spent in a small business, 68% is returned to the community. About 70% of small businesses are founded with less than $20,000. Margins are incredibly slim and many small business owners, like many of their workers, live month-to-month and usually don’t have much in personal savings. To suggest small business owners can “weather” the storm lacks a real understanding of the struggles.
The irony is that while many small business owners have been worrying about paying their bills and how to make a loan payment or a lease payment, many have been delivering free food, supplies and materials to medical professionals on the front lines or those out of work and hungry. In one of our city’s darkest hours, it has been our small business community working hand-in-hand with nonprofits such as Charleston Hope, the Community Resource Center in North Charleston and the Lowcountry Food Bank that have rallied and shown us what strength and selflessness looks like.
As our city begins a slow recovery, I would encourage everyone to make a firm commitment to our small business owners. For the remainder of 2020, we should spend as much of our hard earned money as possible at small businesses. The impact could be immense both for the business owners and the city. They have been there for us in our time of need. It’s our turn to be there for them.
Jason Sakran is a small business owner and a Charleston city councilman.